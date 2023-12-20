Milena Warthon, peruvian singer who earned public recognition for his triumph in Vineyard 2023, usually shares content related to his daily life or his musical work on his social networks. However, last Tuesday, December 19, the popular 'Warmisitay' singer surprised her by telling her followers that she, along with her companions, had suffered a traffic accident. The 23-year-old artist explained what happened.

Did Milena Warthon have a traffic accident?

Usually, Milena Warthon He interacts with his fans on social networks, but on this occasion he had to communicate something serious. It happens that the Peruvian singer went through a traffic accident and the vehicle in which she was traveling with two companions was affected. Fortunately, the incident did not escalate.

“What was missing… We were in a taxi and… fortunately no one was hurt. I think I'm just very scared“, wrote the interpreter in the video in which the size of the deformation suffered by the car in which she was found as a result of the impact is shown.

What did Milena Warthon say after a traffic accident?

After the car incident in which Milena Warthon was involved, many of her followers were concerned about what happened. For this reason, the young singer clarified how she was feeling. She only uploaded a photo with the people who accompanied her and wrote: “We are good”.

Milena Warthon. Photo: Instagram/Milena Warthon

The accident did not become something to regret, so the winner of Viña 2023 will continue with her musical work, as she has a show prepared for Christmas, which will be held at the Exhibition Park this December 23.