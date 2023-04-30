Milena Warthon He is going through an incredible professional moment after his triumph in Viña del Mar, in Chile, and the upcoming premiere of his new album on May 19. However, in recent days she has been linked to a well-known tiktoker on digital platforms. Her followers flooded her with questions and the singer had to come forward to reveal her true sentimental status. In the following note, find out all the details.

YOU CAN SEE: Milena Warthon will offer a free concert in Arequipa: when and where is it?

Milena Warthon She was recently related to the tiktoker Josepth Ovalle after uploading several videos together singing the musical hits of the interpreter of “Warmisitay”. Given this, fans began to speculate about the closeness of both artists.

milena came out to the front and denied any kind of sentimental speculation with Joseph. Likewise, the artist affirmed that she was clearly focused on her musical career and with the new projects that she has been preparing for a long time. “I am in love with my work. I actually have a toxic relationship with him,” she asserted.

Who is Joseph Ovalle?

Joseph Ovalle He is a 21-year-old tiktoker who has earned a space within TikTok for his typical Peruvian dances, such as the saya, festejo, among others. Similarly, the content creator also studies a professional career: Communication Sciences.

Josepth Ovalle has more than 880,000 followers on TikTok. Photo: composition LR/Josepth Ovalle/Instagram

Milena Warthon and her next free concert

Milena Warthon He knows how to pamper his audience. In this sense, for Mother’s Day, the singer will give a totally free concert. The event will take place on May 6 at 7:00 pm at the Real Plaza de Arequipa.