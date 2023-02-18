Singer Milena Warthon had his first conference in Viña del Mar and he was very happy to be able to pay homage to the Andean women with his song “Warmisitay”.

Milena Warthon She came to Chile in order to represent Peru at the Viña del Mar 2023 festival. The young singer will compete in the folkloric category thanks to her song ‘Warmisitay’, the same one that has been composed by her. This Friday, February 17, she had a great reception in the neighboring country and was present at a press conference for said event, in which she was proud of her roots and communicated the message that she seeks to convey with the letters her.

“I am here representing the Andean woman, my country, but also my community. My message tries to tell my story. I was born in the year 2000, I am a tiktoker, as many know me. Well, this song called ‘Warmisitay’ is a tribute to my grandmother Teresa, to the Andean women and to the girls who follow me”, said Milena Wharton at the press conference.

Milena Warthon wore a dress made from recycling on the red carpet in Viña del Mar

The singer Milena Warthon, who will represent Peru at the 2023 Viña del Mar Festival, has already made her first statements on the red carpet of the event, showing herself proud to sing in such a large-scale contest.

In addition, the suit that he decided to wear in said presentation also generated an impact due to the colorful details. The ‘Warmisitay’ singer arrived in a suit made from recycling her old pants and jeans, as well as patches from some of her flowery and colorful skirts.