Don’t be intimidated! Milena Warthon He already has a date to release his new album and he does not allow himself to be minimized by the wave of criticism he receives on social networks for his Andean roots.

Since Milena Warthon entered “La voz Perú”, she was plagued by ‘haters’, who criticized her qualities, attitudes and her musical style. The 22-year-old never gave up and, on the contrary, she continued with her musical career until arriving at the Viña del Mar Festival. The Peruvian singer did not stop until she won the silver seagull and provoked enormous pride among Peruvians with her talent, but he does not forget that there were people who turned their backs on him in his early days.

What did Milena Warthon say about the harsh comments she received on the networks?

Milena Warthon is already on Peruvian soil and, after bringing the silver seagull, the singer-songwriter held a press conference to disclose details about her experience in Viña del Mar, but did not hesitate to touch on the subject of her detractors , who still harass her on social networks for her Andean roots.

“Yes, I have been a victim of racism. The first time I have felt racism was through the platforms. On TikTok they told me: ‘You are a chola’, I had never internalized it like this before, ”she indicated.

“Many times I feel that people try to devalue me because I am a woman, young, for being a chola. In the end, all these criticisms validate my fight, that I am sitting here, to tell who I am. I am an Andean woman, I am a communicator, I am a tiktoker, a singer, a songwriter, I have dreams. I love Harry Styles and I can be everything I want, ”she added with great confidence.

Milena Warthon is getting ready to launch a new album and reveals details

May is the month chosen for Milena Warthon to launch her new album. The artist revealed some information about this recent creation and pointed out that she continues to express the theme of her identity in each song. Apparently, the young woman is very excited about this premiere and she does not plan to stop despite the criticism.

“It talks about how I go back to my roots. It will remind them a lot of Disney because it’s like a musical. There are very personal songs, I tell them stories that I have never told them. It talks about my story, how I go back to my roots with music and with the things that I have to fight every day. It talks about how I empower myself with my identity. I am an Andean woman, but I am everything I want to be. My identity is very varied, “he concluded.