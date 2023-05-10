He enchanted hundreds with his voice! Milena Warthon surprised the public that attended a Corazón Serrano concert by appearing and interpreting one of the popular songs by the norteña cumbia orchestra. The young Peruvian, who won a silver pigeon in Viña del Mar 2023, sang “Dying of love”. Currently, he is going through a good artistic moment and shines with the most important groups in the country. On this occasion, she did it with the Piura collective and received hundreds of compliments from Internet users on social networks.

Fans of the group led by Edwin Guerrero bought his voice with that of the deceased Edit Guerrero and they even asked him to join their ranks. “It is the voice that Corazón Serrano needs,” wrote a user on TikTok, who attached the video of the staging. “He fell like a glove, beautiful voice,” added this person.

Milena Warthon continues unstoppable with her concerts

The former participant of “La voz Perú” offered a free concert last Saturday, May 6, in the city of Arequipa. In addition, she will offer a concert on May 14 at the Boulevard de Asia and on June 17 at the Grand National Theater.

Milena Warthon appeared in Arequipa. Photo: Andean | Instagram/Milena Warthon

How is the relationship of the members of Corazón Serrano?

Many followers of serrano heart They questioned whether there are arguments and fights among the members of the group. In this regard, Susana Alvarado spoke about this topic and her statements surprised. “Many wonder if there is a conflict or if they envy each other, because living among girls can be complicated, but I am very happy, we are a great team and we work together,” she said in an interview with Carlos Orozco.

He added that if there are fights, they try to resolve it through dialogue. “And, when something bad happens, we solve it soon. When there is a failure in terms of changing rooms or anything, women are very detailed, we help each other a lot,” she added.

Corazón Serrano will return to the Parque de la Exposición soon. Photo: Instagram / Serrano Heart

What is the sentimental status of Milena Warthon?

In recent days, Milena Warthon was linked to a young dancer named Josepth Ovalle, who refers to her as his “crush”. In this regard, she came forward to clarify the speculation. According to her, she said, she is focused on her musical career.

“I am in love with my work. Actually, I have a toxic relationship with him, ”she said about the 21-year-old tiktoker that she has earned a space on the platform for appearing dancing the typical dances of Peru.

Josepth Ovalle refers to Milena Warthon as her “platonic love”. Photo: composition LR /Josepth Ovalle Instagram

Milena Warthon and her reflection on artists

Milena Warthon left a reflection on the perception that many people have about artists. The young woman pointed out that celebrities also have feelings and internal problems. She gave these statements in a press release for the release of her song entitled “Sugar”.

“It talks about a conversation I have with my inner child,” she said. “The artist is idealized and we forget that we are people. Many times we cry and feel sad, and more in my case, because I started very young and my career is very controversial,” added the young woman.