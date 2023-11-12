Milena Warthon She is one of the most beloved singers in the world. Peruthat is why he has been preparing for a concert Christmasso he decided to distribute flyers to promote his event, but he did not expect that in Miraflores would not be allowed. “Can’t I distribute (flyers) in all of Miraflores?“, asked the artist, and the uniformed man responded: “In all of Miraflores.” She, quite surprised, turned to the camera and said: “Friends, they kicked me out of Kennedy Park. “I don’t understand, but, well, nothing will stop me.”

This is why the singer is looking for another district where she can also promote her show, which will take place on December 23th and they will be invited Mauricio Mesones, Renata Flores, Karina Benites (Amaranta) and surprise figures. Tickets are on sale at Joinnus.

