Viña del Mar 2023 begins LIVE and DIRECT, this February 19, starting at 10:00 pm (Chilean time) and 8:00 pm (Peruvian time). HERE the transmission from Quinta Vergara, with Milena Warthon, and find out about all the incidents of the musical mega-event.

He International Festival of Vina del Mar celebrates his 62nd edition this Sunday the 19th of 2023. The show can be seen LIVE and DIRECT on TVN (National Television of Chile), Channel 13 and star plus for all Latin America. Milena Warthon is the Peruvian singer selected for this year and she will be with prominent artists such as Tini Stoessel, Karol G, Fito Páez, Camilo, Christina Aguilera, Polimá Westcoast, Nicki Nicole, among others. Follow HERE the minute by minute of the transmission by The Republic and find out about all the incidents and Gaviotas de Plata delivered.

Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar 2023: follow the minute by minute of the event This was the Karol G show in Viña del Mar 2023 Carol G. shook the Viña del Mar stage by singing some of his greatest hits such as “Tusa”. In the clip you can see the Colombian extending the microphone towards the audience to hear them sing. Milena Warthon enjoys the Karol G show in Viña del Mar The Peruvian Andean pop singer Milena Warthon is already at the 62nd edition of the Viña del Mar International Festival, which began on February 19. Several artists have already performed and one of them was Karol G. Excited beyond belief, the interpreter of “Warmisitay” could not believe that she had the popular “Bichota” just meters away.

Milena Warthon could receive a sum in dollars if she wins in Viña del Mar 2023. Photo: diffusion/Viña del Mar

Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar 2023: who does the Peruvian compete with?

Milena Warthon seeks to carry the name of Peru high in the talent competition of the International Festival of Vina del Mar, in Chile. The young woman is nominated in the folk category with the song “Warmisitay” along with other artists. In this category, her competitors are:

Argentina: "Little by little" – Camilú

Colombia: "The hose" – Bazurto All Stars

Mexico: "The Last Straw" – Frank Di

Panama: "The Skateboard" – The Rabanes

Peru: "Warmisitay" – Milena Warthon

Chili: "Way" – Laia

What days will Milena Warthon perform in Viña del Mar 2023?

Milena Warthon has two special participations in the International Festival of Viña del Mar 2023 on February 20 and 22 at night. In both, she will demonstrate his talent for acting and singing in the folklore genre.

What time does Viña del Mar 2023 start?

Vineyard of the Sea 2023 starts at different times. Next, we show you when the international festival begins LIVE and DIRECT.

Mexico: 7:00 p.m.

Colombia: 8.00 p.m.

Peru: 8.00 pm

Argentina: 10:00 p.m.

Chile: 10.00 pm

Venezuela: 9:00 p.m.

Bolivia: 9:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 10:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 10:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 8:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: 7:00 p.m.

Panama: 8.00 pm

Puerto Rico: 9:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: 9.00 pm

Honduras: 7:00 p.m.

Guatemala: 7:00 p.m.

Spain: 2:00 a.m. (2/18/2023).

Karol G will be one of those in charge of opening the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. Photo: AFP

Where to see the Viña del Mar Festival 2023?

The 62nd edition of International Festival of Viña del Mar 2023 It takes place in Chile. Also, Star Plus is the only streaming service that is broadcasting from start to finish LIVE and DIRECT for Latin America.

How to watch Channel 13 LIVE?

Channel 13 transmission channels to watch Viña del Mar 2023 LIVE:

Channel 59 SD of TuVes

Channel 22 HD of Zapping TV

Channel 67 HD of Entel

Channels 56 SD and 556 HD of Claro TV

Channels 28 SD and 813 HD of GTD/Telsur

Channels 122 SD and 813 HD of Movistar TV

22 SD channels in Santiago and 813 HD from VTR

DirecTV channels 152 SD and 1152 HD.

How to watch TVN LIVE?

TVN broadcast channels to watch Viña del Mar 2023 LIVE:

DirecTV channel 149

Channel 55 of Inter Satellite

Channel 119 of Movistar TV

Channel 53 of Claro TV

Channel 52 of TuVes HD

VTR channel 19.

How to watch Star Plus LIVE?

Star Plus is available in all South American countries and can be seen through its different platforms.

Peru: Star Channel and Star+

Argentina: Star Channel and Star+

Mexico: Star Channel and Star+

Colombia: Star Channel and Star+

Ecuador: Star Channel and Star+

Uruguay: Star Channel and Star+

Paraguay: Star Channel and Star+

Bolivia: Star Channel and Star+

Venezuela: Star Channel and Star+

Honduras: Star Channel and Star+

Costa Rica: Star Channel and Star+

Dominican Republic: Star Channel and Star+

Panama: Star Channel and Star+.

In which category is Milena Warthon nominated?

Milena Warthon competes in the 62nd edition of the International Festival of Vina del Mar in the folk music categories. The Peruvian will seek to bring home a silver gull.

How to vote for Milena Warthon?

To vote for Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar 2023, follow these steps. The young woman shared on TikTok and Instagram how to choose her in the category for which she is nominated. The selection must be given before its presentation on February 20 and 22.

Download Claro Viña 2023 on your cell phone

Open the already installed application and enter the VOTE section

Locate artist Milena Warthon

Click select.