“It has been a year of much reflection and growth,” Milena Warthon responded by phone. At the beginning of 2023, she obtained the highest score in Viña del Mar with 'Warmisitay' and had also received congratulations and criticism for condemning the deaths in the marches against Dina Boluarte. “Political issues, football or religion make us polarized. “It should generate, in the end, a dialogue, not end in insults.”

With more than two million followers on social networks, at 23 years old he continues his independent project after winning the Silver Seagull. “Without a doubt, Viña has given me a nice experience And being on everyone's lips has brought me work, so that people know me more in my country and especially abroad. In Chile they always welcome me with open arms.”

Despite her talent, Milena has had to prove that she was more than a reality singing or TikTok figure. But even now, she maintains, it is difficult to continue with a project that seeks to rescue the peruvian identity. “There are many difficult things about being an artist, a woman and Peruvian. There we have two big points against it, but it is even more so because the industry here is developing. Now that I was able to travel to Colombia, I realized that it's not that there aren't good artists here, but there isn't that industry-level support that can help you take the leap. My music is about our culture and identity, and I am proud to have made noise, to have generated discomfort in so many people (smiles) because that is what it is about.”

Close the year with a concert this 23rd at the Exposition Park and reunites with Renata Flores with whom he sings 'Hijas del sol'. “It is a thank you to all the people who have collaborated with me.” She already has presentations scheduled in Chile and Europe.

'Real Peruvians'

In the middle of the rehearsals, he responds cautiously about the situation and tells us that if it works, perhaps he would not publish it. “It is important to defend, but do it because it is our ideal. People who do it for fashion bother me, you have to be consistent, learn. On the internet this ends in racist insults.”

Milena comments that her platform will be music and she is clear that she would not join a song like 'True Peruvians', the Government's proposal. “I'm not one of those who sees emails, but I tell you that I always have the last word. There are filters with my family and with a lot of trust because everyone knows what I am, they know what I would not agree with. Then, my parents told me that a letter had arrived, but they thought the same as me, that it didn't seem appropriate for me to join that campaign. It is very important to know with whom, you have to be very careful, and in politics more… take it with a grain of salt.”

