A few days ago it was announced that Milena Warthon will represent Peru at the Viña del Mar festival, an event that will return after two years of waiting for the pandemic. The show will take place from February 19 to 24, 2023 at the traditional Quinta Vergara in Chile. The 22-year-old singer is characterized by her peculiar voice, which she was able to develop on the talent show “the voice peru”. Likewise, one of his best-known songs is “Agua de mar”.

“I don’t believe it until now, Viña del Mar is a great step and challenge for me. I am very excited, I also know that it is a great responsibility, I will have to prepare myself. Nervous, but I think nerves always add up. ”, expressed the artist when she learned that she will be the one who will leave our country high.

Milena Warthon assures that she has Andean roots and she is proud. Photo: Milena Warthon/Instagram

This is the height of Milena Warthon

The artist Milena Warthon He will be the one who represents our country in the folklore category of the well-known Viña del Mar festival in 2023. The former member of Eva Ayllón’s team in “La voz Perú” has many followers who would like to know more about their favorite singer.

Therefore, it is more than certain that there is curiosity to want to know what the height of the young Peruvian interpreter is. We tell you that the singer who studied Communication Sciences He is 1.53m tall.

Milena Warthon usually wears high platform shoes in her presentations to increase her height a bit. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram/ Milena Warthon/ Latina.

This is the song with which Milena Warthon will compete in Viña del Mar

Since it became known Milena Warthon will participate in Viña del Mar 2023, many of his followers wonder what song he will interpret to try to win the folkloric competition of the Chilean music festival.

The theme with which the Andean pop singer will enter the contest will be “warmisitay”, a project that she composed for her grandmother Teresa, inspired by her and what she has instilled in her since she was little.

Milena Warthon will sing “Warmisitay” in Viña del Mar 2023. Photo: diffusion

Milena Warthon appeared in Time Square

Singer Milena Warthon He surprised his followers in August when his image appeared on one of the screens in New York’s Time Square, as part of Spotify’s “Equal Andes” playlist.

“Thank you for the opportunity to represent the enterprising artist woman, the Peruvian woman and the Andean woman. Every time one of us is on this cover, it’s an achievement for all of us,” said the Peruvian.