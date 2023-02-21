Milena Warthon’s young age has not limited her to be able to stand out in the musical field. Now she will seek to surprise at the 2023 Viña del Mar Festival and bring a triumph to Peru.

Singer Milena Warthon She has been getting ready to leave everything behind at the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. This year, the popular artist will represent Peru in the folkloric competition with her peculiar tone of voice. As she remembers, the interpreter of the Andean pop genre became known after her participation in the program “La voz Perú”, in which she made the four coaches want to bet on her voice. On the other hand, after the announcement of her participation in the famous Chilean festival, some of her want to know a little more about her.

What does Milena Warthon measure?

the peruvian Milena Warthon It is characterized by its striking costumes, and on some occasions it has been seen wearing shoes with a large platform, which makes more than one question about the real height of the interpreter of “La nena”. Here we will solve once and for all this question about her.

Milena Warthon usually wears high platform shoes in her presentations to increase her height a bit. Photo: Composition LR/ Instagram/ Milena Warthon/ Latina.

The singer is 1.53 m tallHowever, it does not compare with the size of her talent, with which many hope that she can stand out before the demanding Chilean public and that she can win in the category in which she was considered this year in VIña del Mar 2023.

How old is Milena Warthon?

After becoming popular in the Peruvian music industry, Milena Warthon now he is looking to break through the Latin American show scene with his participation in the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. His young age has not been an impediment to stand out in singing programs such as “Los cuatro finalistas” and “La voz Perú”.

Milena Warthon will participate in Viña del Mar 2023. Photo: composition LR/ URPI/ Instagram

The Andean pop interpreter is 22 years old and will try to earn the admiration of the entire Quinta Vergara, the setting in which he will perform and where he dreams of bringing one of the Gaviotas from the international contest.

What song will Milena Warthon perform in Viña del Mar 2023?

Milena Warthon will take Peruvian talent to the stage of Quinta Vergara at the Viña del Mar Festival 2023. On this occasion, our compatriot is considered in the folkloric contest and will compete with artists from Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico and Panama, for this she will have to dazzle the jury with his voice.

The song that the Communications graduate chose is “Warmisitay”, one of our standard-bearer’s most popular songs, with which she will seek to win the Silver Seagull. Currently, the music video for her single has more than 6.3 million views on the YouTube platform.

How to vote for Milena Warthon at Festival Viña 2023?

The Peruvian Milena Warthon will be part of the folkloric competition at the Viña del Mar Festival 2023 and you can support her with your vote. To do this, we will tell you what are the simple steps you must follow. Remember that voting will be enabled during the singer’s presentation.

Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar 2023: Find out how to vote for her. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Twitter