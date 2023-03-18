This Friday, March 17, Milena Warthon held a concert at the Mall Aventura Plaza located in Santa Anita. Starting at 6.00 pm, many of his fans started pouring into the venue until it was full. The young woman gave a spectacular show: people danced and chanted all her songs out loud. Without a doubt, the composer of “Warmisitay” and winner of a silver seagull has won the hearts of Peruvians with her creativity and great personality.

After her return to Peru, the singer met with her fans and agreed to free concerts with various organizations, one of which was the Mall Aventura Santa Anita. Milena Warthon was on stage from early hours doing sound checks so that her show is a success. And she fulfilled it. “Thank you for today,” said the artist through her official Instagram account.