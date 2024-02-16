Milena Warthon She is one of the youngest singers who is widely accepted in the country. Recently, the artist used her Instagram account to denounce that she is a victim of sexual harassment on her different platforms and social networks, so she decided not to remain silent about this crime.

What happened to Milena Warthon?

Milena Warthon She spoke out via Instagram to denounce that netizens are harassing her. “I'm being harassed. For a few months now, my social networks have been filled with out-of-place comments about my body. I feel oversexualized and busy by morbid and misogynistic comments. “I have decided to take a very important step: not to remain silent.”said the artist.

“Let's not normalize these acts of violence,” he added.

Why was Milena Warthon removed from Kennedy Park?

Through their Instagram stories, Milena Warthon shared all the details of what happened: from when she arrived at the district's famous park until she was removed. First, she is seen walking through the streets of Miraflores while some of her fans approached her to ask for greetings, autographs and photos. Later, she handed out flyers for a Christmas show that was about to take place.

However, at a certain moment, a security agent from the Municipality of Miraflores asked him to leave.. “Can't I distribute (fliers) in all of Miraflores?”the artist asked. The uniformed man responded: “In all of Miraflores.” She, quite surprised, addressed the camera and assured: “Friends, they kicked me out of Kennedy Park. “I don't understand, but, well, nothing will stop me.”

As is known, in said district, the authorities prohibited the distribution of flyers, as well as in other districts of Metropolitan Lima. This was not an impediment for the singer, who chose to distribute flyers in other places.

Help channels

If you have been or know someone who has been affected or involved in acts of family or sexual violence, you can contact Line 100 of the Ministry of Women and Vulnerable Populations for free, which has a team specialized in “providing information , guidance and emotional support.”

In addition, Line 100 has the power to refer the most serious cases of family or sexual violence to the Women's Emergency Centers or the Urgent Care Service. This service is available 24 hours a day, every day of the year (including holidays).

On the other hand, the protocol also establishes that police personnel must notify the Women's Emergency Center in their jurisdiction so that they can arrange immediate assistance, legal guidance, sponsorship, psychological counseling and social assistance to women victims of sexual harassment.

Furthermore, the Police are obliged to receive and record the complaint with only what was stated by the victim. It is not necessary to present evidence or for the victim to show visible signs of violence.