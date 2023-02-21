Peru present in Viña del Mar. The singer Milena Warthon dazzled at the musical mega-event with her song “Warmisitay” and made the attendees sing.

He made it possible. After a long wait, the Peruvian singer Milena Warthon she appeared on the stage of the Viña del Mar Festival as one of the competitors in the international folkloric category and dazzled the attendees at Quinta Vergara with her song “Warmisitay”. This was one of the most anticipated presentations by the national public, who had been attentive to the artist’s performance for hours before.

What was the result of Milena?

Milena Warthon came out on stage accompanied by a large display of dancers. The singer shone in a red dress that highlighted the best Andean features of Peru. At the end of her presentation, the Viña del Mar jurors took a few seconds to deliberate on her and decided to give her an average of 5.9 to the national artisthe. This is the first presentation date of Peru in the musical event.

Milena Warthon in Viña del Mar. Photo: Canal13 capture See also Milena Warthon will sing in Viña del Mar 2023: "I am happy to represent the Andean community"

Who is Milena Warthon competing against in Viña del Mar 2023?

milena Warthon appeared for the first time in Viña del Mar in search of bringing a Seagull to Peru. The singer participates in the folkloric category, in which there are also other representatives of the region. She knows who the Peruvian opponents are in the event and what are the topics they will present:

Argentina: “Little by little” – Camilú

Colombia: “The hose” – Bazurto All Stars

Mexico: “The Last Straw” – Frank Di

Panama: “The Skateboard” – Los Rabanes

Chile: “Way” – Laia.

Participants in the international category of Viña del Mar. Photo: Instagram

When will Milena’s next presentation be?

The singer Milena Warthon will have a new opportunity to represent Peru in Viña del Mar next Wednesday, February 22. On that occasion, the singer will seek to overcome her current score and seek her pass to the final of the folk category.