Milena Warthon announced new material in his musical repertoire for the coming weeks. Find out the release date of his album and the songs it will contain.

The name of Milena Warthon He has taken over the covers of shows and music for the recent achievement that he has archived in his musical career. In his passage through the Vina del Mar Festival 2023, the 22-year-old girl won a silver seagull by consecrating herself the winner of the folkloric category of the recital, beating rivals from Mexico, Chile and Colombia. For this reason, on her return to Peru, various magazines have sought to interview her and have her in her space to learn a little more about her life and the purpose of her music.

After several days of celebration with her family and a well-deserved rest for her recent feat, Milena Warthon reappeared on her social networks this February 28 to announce new material in her musical repertoire. As she indicated through a reel on her official Instagram profile, the Peruvian singer-songwriter plans to release what will be her first album in the following weeks.

When will Milena Warthon release her first album and what songs will it include?

In her recent post, Milena Warthon specified that her first album will be released in May of this year. Some of the topics it will contain are:

“Warmisitay”

“Marvelous”

“Patron party”

“the babe”

“He beat again.”

However, to the excitement of her fans, this will not be all, since the artist has another surprise up her sleeve. It turns out that in March she will release an unpublished single. The details of this new theme song are still unknown.

What will Milena Warthon do with the prize she won in Viña del Mar?

Milena Warthon won US$28,000 as a prize for having won first place in the folklore category at the Viña del Mar Festival. Upon arrival at the Jorge Chávez airport in Peru, the author of “Warmisitay” was received by the media and they consulted her what he planned to use the juicy figure he acquired.

“I tell you that the artistic career is very expensive. So I have to make my record, folks. In May I release my album“Replied the Andean pop interpreter.