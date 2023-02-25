The Peruvian achieved another Silver Gull for Peru. “Let it be a symbol of reflection,” she said.

As anticipated, while uploading content on her Instagram account with more than 366,000 followers, Milena Warthon chose to dress in red and white for the final of the Viña del Mar competition, the date she arrived with the best score from the public for the song ‘Warmisitay’ (Little woman). “May this Gaviota be confirmation that Andean girls can also be superstars. May this Seagull be the symbol of reflection of how far we need to advance as a society.

We are who we are and that is more than enough. I am Milena Warthon ”, she wrote yesterday after winning the Silver Seagull for the best song of the 62nd edition in the folkloric competition. Around midnight, after the three presentations, the award ceremony for new folk music began.

The public – or virtual jury – qualified the presentation of the Peruvian with a score of 6.3, which was celebrated by the so-called “monster” of Quinta Vergara. “Excellent note for Peru”, commented the presenters. Warthon was the last to show up. First, Laia, from Chile, came on stage, obtaining a score of 3.8 among the public’s demand. Mexico had 3.0 points, but Frank Di took the award for best interpreter for the song ‘La última gota’.

In times of social networks, the Peruvian arrived in Viña del Mar with the support of the public, despite the criticism. He had songs like ‘Agua de mar’ with more than 4 million views on YouTube. Before the inauguration of the festival, the Chilean press presented her as the “most popular” artist of the event and “a rage” on TikTok.

“The career of the young singer-songwriter is on the rise, her growing popularity on networks like TikTok where she has 2.2 million followers, making her the most popular contestant in Viña 2023”, reported the newspaper The time. Warthon had been chosen by Spotify EQUAL Andes as the cover of August 2022 and appeared on the screens of Times Square, New York.

With ‘Warmisitay’, the artist won Viña del Mar with a song that originates from her childhood and is dedicated to her grandmother born in Chuquibambilla, Apurímac. Her triumph is preceded by other awards for Peru at Quinta Vergara, which were achieved by Jessyca Sarango, Eduardo del Perú, Jean Paul Strauss, Jorge Pardo, Damaris, Cosa Nuestra and Susan Ochoa. “We congratulate Milena, and we wish that the flight of this Silver Gull will take her to new horizons!”, Vina del Mar posted.