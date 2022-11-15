The seventh gala of “The big show” was marked by the debut of Milena Zárate and Gino Pesaressi as new contestants of the program that leads Gisela Valcárcel. However, the Colombian singer referred to the participation of some of her rivals, including the Argentine model Facundo González.

The businesswoman will also be part of the competition after there was speculation during the week about the departure of Gabriela Herrera. However, he made his appearance well, nothing was saved and he pointed his comments towards facundo gonzalez.

“You lack that desire to achieve what you want. I think that hunger for triumph. More than one has come to warm up the position, “he said, referring to the former member of the “Golden Boys of Argentina”.

Milena Zárate entered the reality show ready to win first place. Photo: composition by Gerson Cardoso / La República / capture The Great Show

However, that would not be all, since the artist would have more to say. “It is not enough to take off your chicken and show your abs. facundo He is very handsome, that is not denied, ”he said about a reality boy who usually uncovers his torso in his presentations.

Along the same lines, she was no stranger to flirting between the participant and the host Gisela Valcárcelwhom he recommended to be careful.

“Facundo flirts with you a lot because he knows where he wants to go. No (he loves you), Gisela. You need to be careful . Look at me, how many toads I have kissed, ”she asserted.

Facundo and Gisela: what is their age difference?

Facundo González came into the world on January 15, 1990 and is currently 32 years old. On her part, Gisela Valcárcel was born on January 26, 1963 and is currently 59 years old.

In this line, according to calculations, between the Argentine model and the host of “El gran show” there is a marked difference of 27 years.

Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González flirt in “El gran show”. Photo: Screenshot of “The Big Show”

What did Gisela Valcárcel do with Facundo González’s bear?

Far from having him close to her at home, the host Gisela Valcárcel left the teddy bear that her suitor Facundo González gave her in her dressing room next to the rose that the Argentine also gave her. What’s more, the owner of GV Producciones was joking with one of her workers, Armando Tafur. The same one who asked him if he wasn’t afraid of having him there wrapped in a blanket.

“Look where I got it. The bear is here. There leave it. Your flower is here. Armando, please, look. Do you think it’s freaky? No. Stay there until Saturday. Please, let’s do the program, I ask you, “said the former midday queen.

Gisela Valcárcel gets nervous every time Facundo González flirts with her

The new edition of “El gran show” brought new surprises such as the alleged romance between Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González. At each gala, the reality boy tries to give him a detail. With these affectionate gestures, the ‘little boy‘ reveals feeling nervous.

“Always, what you see on the air is true. It always makes me nervous when someone tells me what he says, like any woman I suppose (…) facundo he appeared (in “The Big Show”) and I love that he is so edgy and lighthearted. We have fun and people have fun,” he told Trome.

Netizens reject Gisela and Facundo’s flirtations

Through social networks, viewers expressed their rejection and disapproval of flirting between facundo gonzalez Y Gisela Valcárcel. In fact, they assume that the only objective is to obtain ratings on each program.

“This is the white television that Gisela sells us: curiosity, favoritism and zero talent,” said a Twitter user.

The networks turn their backs on the romance between Gisela Valcárcel and Facundo González. Photo: Twitter capture

