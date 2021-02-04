Penélope Cruz, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón and Milena Smit will be the protagonists of Pedro Almodóvar’s new film, ‘Bad Mothers’, which will begin shooting at the end of the first quarter of this year, as announced by the wish. The production company shared the final casting of ‘Parallel Mothers’, which will mark the premiere of Sánchez-Gijón with the filmmaker from La Mancha.

Also the young actress Milena Smit, which has for this edition to the Goya with a nomination for ‘You will not kill’, is put under the command of Almodóvar for the first time. The actress is from Elche, but she has spent much of her life in the Murcia region, where she began working as a model in a Murcian agency.

«With ‘Parallel Mothers’ I return to the female universe, to motherhood, to the family. I’m talking about the importance of ancestors and descendants. The inevitable presence of memory. There are many mothers in my filmography, the ones that are part of this story are very different “, explained the filmmaker himself.

Almodóvar acknowledged that, as a narrator, at this moment he “Imperfect mothers inspire more”. In addition to the actresses who will play the three mothers in the film, Israel Elejalde will be the main male character. «I also have the collaboration of my beloved Julieta Serrano and Rossy de Palma. ‘Parallel Mothers’ will be an intense drama. Or so I hope ”, Almodóvar concluded.