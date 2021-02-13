Maybe it’s prejudice, seeing her so serious, dressed from head to toe in black, with that line in her eye that goes beyond the classic. Maybe the image of her in her first and only movie, You will not kill, where he plays a caretaker who ruins the night (and life) of Mario Casas. All of this forges an idea that Milena Smit (Elche, 24 years old) is a serious, distant woman. After three minutes of talking, her constant smile and a voice like a lullaby dismantles the myth. Smit is a newcomer to the world of cinema, but far from feeling lost or fearful in front of the interlocutor, she is open, funny and sprinkles the conversation with tacos and “uffffs” loaded with expressiveness.

Daughter of La Mancha and Dutch, the name of Smit is everywhere. Has signed for Soul, a new Netflix series, but above all it has made a place as one of the three protagonists of Parallel mothers, which will be the 22nd feature film by Pedro Almodóvar. As if it was not enough for this newcomer to the industry and without previous training, everything is seasoned with a Goya nomination for best new actress.

They signed her on Instagram. “Not even because of a photo of me, but of a bloody hand,” she says, still surprised, about the choice of director David Victori for her character as Mila in her first film. He had been looking for a protagonist for six years. She was not an actress: when she finished high school, at 17, she could not consider what she wanted to be the next 50 years. “I started working: as a waitress, putting drinks, taking care of children, as a shop assistant. It was super good for me, that gives you values ​​and discipline. I am hard-working and responsible ”, she says, without a doubt. “I had not considered being an actress. I have fulfilled dreams before having them ”, he reflects. If I had to choose now, I would study Psychology.

The term of newcomer is not random. “I didn’t even know what a clapperboard was. It was like a baby, “he laughs. Account that to prepare the character of You will not kill, the director was helping her. “To Mario [Casas] and they didn’t let us meet before, “she says, but for her to break the ice of that” imposing figure “, as she fondly defines him, they invented something: they took the actor to a spa where she was a masseur, with him lying down. “I was giving him a massage for about an hour, always on his back. I even got fed up with him, ”she laughs. When they looked into each other’s eyes while filming, the connection emerged.

That character has given her fame in the world, which has led her to fly to Soul and also to Pedro Almodóvar, with whom he will shoot with Penelope Cruz and Aitana Sánchez Gijón. But curiously, she did not know which film she was opting for when she did the tests. “I didn’t know what it was for, and I came away feeling like I had done the worst test in the world! I’m super demanding with myself and I was very frustrated, ”she recalls. Although her agents, present at the talk, reveal that they smelled that it was Almodóvar, they did not want to say anything to her so as not to make her more nervous. The second test “was a complicated scene”, but it was prepared very well. “I had worked it out the previous time, but I got out of that one and said: the best test of my life,” he laughs. It was later, in a video call, when the agents told him that it was for Parallel mothers: “Pedro has already seen you in those tests, he liked you a lot and the following week you have a test with Penelope [Cruz] and with him’. And I started to cry, saying: You are wavering me! ”. When she had to report to the offices of El Deseo for that test, she was nervous, but with a learning experience. “I have learned not to have expectations. Having the pleasure of meeting them already seemed like an achievement. But with both Penelope and Pedro there was a crush. We got on really well and I love being with them. I’m spellbound, ”she acknowledges.

“We are understanding each other very well when it comes to working,” explains del manchego. “I’m sharing a cast with acting men and for me it’s like… God! I can’t quite believe it! ”He continues to be surprised. She says that the director is guiding her and that together they have found a “very nice” way of working. “I’m in a cloud”. But the happiest in history is, he says, his own mother: “It took me two months to tell him, it was a secret. The day I called her … She is super happy. “

Mario Casas, Netflix, Pedro Almodóvar, a Goya at the gates … are some of the great things that are happening to him. The award, he says, makes him excited and sees it as an impulse, but he had not made expectations of the nomination nor does he expect to be able to take it. Fame is coming in waves and she wants to continue to maintain her privacy: “If this is so, I don’t even want to imagine how it will be when everything comes.” Lately he tries to take care of his environment, to stay in a little bubble. “Because if not, I feel like everyone has my life in their mouth, but I don’t have it in my hands,” he says. If they asked him what it would be like two years ago, he would have laughed and blurted out “You’re cheating me!” “My life had no chance of ending like this. The stars will have aligned ”.