For ten days, a movement identical to that of MeToo has shaken Serbia and the Balkans. The actress Milena Radulovic was the spark of this collective speech. January 16, during a daily interview Blic, the 25-year-old dares to break the silence and publicly accuses her theater teacher, Miroslav Aleksic, of rape. Very quickly, several testimonies will follow one another and the latter is arrested. The Supreme Court in Belgrade sentenced him to thirty days in pre-trial detention. This 69-year-old drama teacher is accused of eight rapes and seven sexual assaults, committed between 2008 and 2020 against six victims, including a minor. This movement which started from the world of entertainment now affects the whole of society and bears the name of Nisi Sama (You are not alone). Deputy Prime Minister and Chairperson of the Coordinating Body for Gender Equality, Zorana Mihajlovic, urged all women to report their abusers: “No one is powerful enough not to have to answer for these unspeakable acts. “

Milena Radulovic’s story had the effect of a detonator throughout the Balkans. A “Nisam Trazila” (I didn’t ask for anything) page was created on social media by actresses from the Academy of Performing Arts in Sarajevo (ASU), Bosnia and Herzegovina. The aim is to encourage women to testify in “Schools, businesses where the same predators prey on the same prey”, explains Arma Tanovic-Brankovic, professor at ASU.