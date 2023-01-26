Over the last few hours, there has been nothing but talk about the web Milena Miconione of the most popular and talked about contestants of the Big Brother VIP. The intervention made on social media by Mauro Graiani, the husband of the well-known gieffina, fueled the chaos that broke out on the net even more. Let’s find out together what happened in detail.

Over the past few days, the husband by Milena Miconi had taken the defences of his wife criticizing the attitude of Daniele Dal Moro after gieffina had nominated him:

That Daniele lacked style is nothing new, but that he is gnawing for a nomination from Milena Miconi shows how full of himself he is. Is a man who raises his voice at a woman a man of style? As for Daniele’s ego, that’s a fact.

Needless to say, within a very few hours, the man ended up in the crosshairs of controversy between fan by Daniele Dal Moro. Meanwhile a Nikita supporter wrote:

Milena they say has the same manager as Onestini. Have you ever seen her talk to Nikita about it, hear the second bell, before sentencing? Never. Familiarize yourself with all but Niki, why? Interest.

It’s about statements which certainly have not passed into observation a Mauro Graiani who could not help but react. This was hers reply always in defense of his wife:

Hi, Milena is with Lo Cascio for TV and Cucchini for the cinema. I don’t know who Onestini’s agent is but it’s certainly not Milena’s. As to why you don’t talk to Nikita, it remains a mystery even to me, her husband. I hope she understands and she does.

The fact that Miconi does not speak to Nikita Pelizon has remained a mystery until Mauro Graiani saw a video in which Pelizon is responsible for criticisms launched against the former Bagaglino star: