Milena Busquets walking her dog Kate in Barcelona. Normal life. Gregori Civera

Milena Busquets, born in Barcelona 52 years ago, writes “almost every day” from dawn: “I turn on the computer and face my texts.” It is both an irresistible compulsion and a discipline acquired as soon as she accepted, “finally,” that life “is very serious.”

Sitting in a café in the Barcelona neighbourhood of El Putxet, Busquets says that she enjoys that first calm that precedes the daily storms. She is a perfectionist and methodical. She lets herself be guided by intuition, but she exhausts herself at every turn in pursuit of the exact word. She tries, on each occasion, to leave written at least “one sentence that is worthwhile.” But it is not easy: “Writers are valued by their results, because, ultimately, people can only read what we publish. But we must not lose sight of the fact that writing is, above all, a solitary process, often ungrateful, and that the results of that effort are almost always provisional.”

Daughter of the editor and writer Esther Tusquets and Esteban Busquets, Milena grew up in a literary home where resisting writing did not even seem like an option. It took her a while, though, to decide to publish the fruit of her solitary efforts. After a learning novel that she now remembers as “failed,” Today I met someonehit the mark in 2015 with This too shall passan honest and merciless exploration of the deep emotional crater that her mother’s death left in her life. Since then, Busquets has had readers, a rare treasure in a country where, as she herself senses, “more and more books are published and less and less is read.”

His new book, General essayis a cross between a diary, “the most narcissistic autofiction” and an imaginary opinion column. The writer is amused that, seconds before meeting her, we mistakenly turn to two other blonde, elegant, middle-aged women to ask them if they were Milena Busquets: “How could you have mistaken me for someone else? I look quite peculiar, don’t you think?” And she concludes, with the empathetic indulgence that apparently characterizes her, that being a “good physiognomist” doesn’t seem to her “such an important quality” either.

The writer Milena Busquets poses for the lenses of Gregori Civera in Barcelona Gregori Civera

Busquets wants to start our chat with a confession: “I don’t hate interviews, but I don’t love them either. I feel like I’ve done about a hundred of them and I can’t remember having enjoyed any of them. Besides, I trust that my books will defend themselves, I’m not even sure I’m their best ambassador. I feel clumsy presenting sales arguments and posing for photos.” Despite everything, she admits that she does enjoy talking about herself, books and life: “I would feel much more comfortable if we turned this into a conversation. Let’s do that. Let’s talk.”

The conversation begins, for its part, with a very heartfelt praise of old Europe, “of courtesy, constructive dialogue, respect and good manners” which is also in General essay: “It is one of the recurring themes, along with my natural tendency to re-evaluate my past or the intense and difficult relationship I have with writing. It is curious how books take hold of you and end up leading you in unexpected directions. I started writing General essay to get over a breakup that left me emotionally exhausted. The title refers to that, to the feeling that in life you find yourself starting over again and again, at 18, 30, 40 or 50, that almost everything is ephemeral, that chapters never stop closing and new ones opening.” That idea is in the book, but, according to its author, “it gradually faded away: somehow, while I was trying to process that painful breakup with another of the men in my life, everything followed its natural course and different things started to happen to me.” Thus, in General essay the shadow of the absent mother coexists with the memory of childhood summers in Cadaqués, sporadic forays into the Barcelona literary scene (“I am made for parties, but not for parties,” writes Busquets) or even current pretexts such as the death of Javier Marías or a quarter-final match of the World Cup in Qatar decided in a penalty shoot-out, that metaphor for the haphazard vertigo of life.

“General essay “It is a record of what it means to be in my shoes today, what it means to be a middle-aged writer, mother of two children and perplexed by how strange the world has become in this first third of the 21st century.” It is a compendium of stupefaction and mild pain that would perhaps become lacerating if Busquets could not write about them. In one of the high points of this exercise of introspection without excuses, the author narrates the encounter with a friend from her youth, also a writer, who seems to have lost both beauty and talent, that quality that “is not seen, but also expires.” When they are about to say goodbye, he drops a discreet barb: “I read your book. It wasn’t much, was it?” “It was much better than any of yours,” she replies, giving him a radiant smile. “Of course I felt treated with condescension,” confirms Milena. “I am looked down upon for being a woman, for being bourgeois, posh and supposedly melodramatic, for writing about myself, as if the rest of the writers were not nourished by their own experience.” There is no infallible antidote for disdain. But there are very good palliatives: “The privilege of dedicating myself to something that excites me. The trust of my editors. That well-rounded and accurate phrase, at least for me, that I manage to write from time to time. The affection of many of the people who read me.” Writing can sometimes become a torment, but it also provides its dose of ecstasy. “Besides,” Busquets concludes while taking a last sip of her fruit juice, “my son Hector, who accompanied me to the Madrid Book Fair, says that my female readers are recognized because they are the most beautiful. What more could you ask for?”

