Montage was published on X (formerly Twitter) and translates the Argentinean's speech about capitalism, recreating his voice in Portuguese

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, spoke on Wednesday (17 January 2024) at the 54th World Economic Forum, in Davos, Switzerland. The speech was made in Spanish, however, an internet user on X (formerly Twitter) dubbed the Argentine president's statements with Milei's own voice, using AI (Artificial Intelligence).

The dubbing was done by Matt Montenegro and published this Thursday (18.jan) on its official profile on X. According to the internet user, he used the “HeyGen” video platform. The tool uses AI to produce recorded speeches and clone voices.

Here is Milei's speech, now dubbed into Portuguese with her own voice using AI. pic.twitter.com/XiS0DKd3pm — Matt Montenegro (@eusouomatt) January 18, 2024

According to Montenegro, the “HeyGen” application uses the “Eleven Labs” software to produce the voice. After dubbing, the internet user used the “CapCut” video editor to automatically produce the subtitles. He he said even if he didn't do it “any changes” in dubbing or subtitles.

Before publishing the dubbing in Portuguese, Montenegro had shared a video published by another user of the same speech as Milei, but dubbed in English.

Done by internet user Aaron Slodov, the 1st video also used the “HeyGen” platform. In his profile, Slodov said that the dubbing done by the app was “better” than the simultaneous translation of the original video that transmitted the speech.

Milei's 2024 Davos talk, directly translated to English by AI (by heygen), in his own accent. Better than the dubbed version imo. pic.twitter.com/8OAGELuqxl — Aaron Slodov (@aphysicist) January 18, 2024

JAVIER MILEI IN DAVOS

During his speech in Davos, Milei stated that free trade capitalism as an economic system is the “single tool” that the world has “to end hunger, poverty and misery”.

Milei also said that the West “is in danger” with the existence of a worldview that “leads to socialism and, consequently, poverty”.