The victory of libertarian Javier Milei in Argentina’s presidential election has moved the political scene inside and outside the country, three days after the defeat of Peronism.

Since Sunday (19), when the results were released and Sergio Massa admitted his electoral failure, several left-wing leaders in Latin America have spoken out about the rise of the economist from the small coalition A Liberdade Avança to Casa Rosada from December 10 .

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, was one of the first to react to the libertarian’s victory on the social network Milei’s name was mentioned.

Colombia’s leftist president, Gustavo Petro, lamented the result, calling it “sad news for Latin America.”

“The extreme right won in Argentina, it is the decision of its society. Sad for Latin America. Neoliberalism no longer has a proposal for society, it cannot respond to humanity’s current problems. Milei takes us back to Pinochet and Videla “, Petro said.

The president of Bolivia, Luis Arce, wished the libertarian “success”, while the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, harshly criticized the new head of the Casa Rosada, classifying him as part of a project of the “neo-Nazi right”.

“The Latin left did not expect this victory. So, when Milei wins the Argentine elections, he throws a wrench into the universalist vision of countries governed by the left in Latin America, which still have remnants of Stalinism, making the plan to transform the region in a single block, as they wish”, explained risk analyst and Army reserve major Nelson Ricardo Fernandes Silva.

According to the geopolitics expert, Latin American political culture differs from others, such as Europe, for example, because it is not related to large institutions, but rather to great personalities.

“So, myths are created and this does not work in practice to give the country a new direction”, stated Silva, citing Argentine leaders such as Juan Domingo Perón, father of Peronism defended by Massa, Alberto Fernández, Néstor and Cristina Kirchner.

In an interview at the beginning of the month, Milei said that he will not maintain commercial relations with “dictatorships” and “communists”, citing Brazil and China. The president-elect called the PT member “corrupt” and openly declared that he would not meet with him for negotiations, but Silva believes that the reality will be different.

“Currently, we have many relations between Brazil and Argentina due to Mercosur, which has generated interdependence. Simply cutting this partnership abruptly is practically impossible, in technical terms, because some impacts would be very large, in addition to the legal problems it would cause. This would generate an estimated impact of 2 million unemployed people in Argentina, for example, which would place the already broke country in an even more vulnerable situation”, stated Silva.

For the expert, what should happen after Milei’s inauguration is that “there will be a great lack of interest on the part of the new Argentine government in doing business with Brazil.” For the analyst, the libertarian will try to diversify business with other countries, increase exports and explore the lithium reserves found in Argentina.

“Therefore, I think the two countries will be ‘pulling the handbrake’ so as not to have economic relations. The tendency will be not to encourage new relations, but those that already exist should remain,” he said.

Since assuming the role of president of Brazil again, Lula has been defending a discourse of greater Latin American integration. A Brazil Agencythe professor of International Relations and Economics at the Federal University of ABC (UFABC), Giorgio Romano, stated that Milei’s victory in Argentina could turn into a setback for the PT’s proposal.

“This idea of ​​strengthening Brazil’s insertion in the world through Latin American integration must be undermined by the new government elected in Argentina, due to the stance of the country’s new president”, warned Romano.

An obstacle to Milei’s proposals is the Argentine Congress, where he will add only seven senators and 37 deputies to his coalition.

“I see that Milei will make his position and proposals clear, but he should not close the doors to Brazil, China or any other country with which he has trade agreements, since these measures desired by him need to go through Congress, where he is very far away to have majority support”, said Silva.