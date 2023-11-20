The Argentine elections this Sunday (19), which led to the definition of libertarian Javier Milei as the country’s new president, starting on December 10, moved the international market.

This Monday (20), the main investment fund dedicated to Argentine shares on the New York Stock Exchange, the ETF (Exchange Traded Fund, in English), suffered a sharp rise in the pre-market on the day it is a holiday in the country.

The ADRs, known as share receipts, of the state oil company YPF rose 18.5% this morning, while the shares of the Galicia financial group accumulated gains of 12.6% and those of Banco Macro, 12.7%.

Milei’s victory also led to the increase in the ARGT fund, which measures the market performance of large and medium-sized companies with a global presence. Shares in this index rose 14% this morning.

According to the American broadcaster Bloombergbonds maturing in 2035 and 2041, in the fixed income market, rose more than 15%.

Furthermore, the Argentine peso, which has already been suffering declines in recent months, is expected to continue falling this Tuesday (21), when the market returns to trading after the holiday.

This Sunday (19), according to the portal Infomoneythe Argentine peso fell to around 1,000 per dollar on local cryptocurrency exchanges, representing an 8% drop compared to Friday’s price (17), valued at 920 pesos per dollar.

The same phenomenon was observed in the results of the primaries, when the libertarian and current elected candidate received the most votes. At the time, Milei’s victory caused a 22% devaluation of the peso against the dollar at the official exchange rate.

Last Thursday, the government of Alberto Fernández, which supported the candidate and current Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa, decided to reinforce control over the activities of exchange offices in Argentina, in an attempt to contain the rise of the dollar in the country, an act similar to what was seen before the first electoral round, in October.

On Friday, the so-called blue dollar, which represents the parallel dollar in the country, closed at 950 pesos.

Dollarization of the economy

One of Javier Milei’s proposals at the head of Casa Rosada is to implement his project to dollarize the Argentine economy, aiming to bring down the peso, which has suffered constant devaluation in recent months.

In his book “The End of Inflation: Eliminate the Central Bank, End the Inflation Tax Scam and Return to Being a Serious Country”, Milei, who is an economist, says that the “purist” dollarization process in Argentina would be carried out in two and a half years.

In his plan, the libertarian suggests stimulating monetary competition in Argentina in order to allow citizens to freely choose the system they want to follow, the peso or the dollar, until the Central Bank is eliminated.