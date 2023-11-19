Users placed the libertarian’s face on Donald Trump’s body and joked about the proposal to close the Central Bank

The election of Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza) as president of Argentina on Sunday (19.Nov.2023) resulted in several memes published on social media. X users (former Twitter) published, for example, content comparing the libertarian with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and with former US leader Donald Trump.

“The new president of Argentina, Javier Milei Trump”, he said an account on the platform by publishing an image in which the libertarian’s face is placed on the body of the former North American president.

In messaging apps, an image of Bolsonaro with Milei’s hair is circulating. After the election results, the former president congratulated the libertarian on his victory.



Reproduction/Telegram – 19.Nov.2023 Image shows former president Jair Bolsonaro with the hair of Javier Milei, president-elect of Argentina

One Publication plays with Milei’s economic proposal to close the Argentine Central Bank. “Milei arriving tomorrow at the Central Bank”says the user when posting an image of Hank Scorpio, a character from the animated series “The Simpsons”, holding a flamethrower.

The face of the Argentine president-elect also pops up in the body of Thanos, the supervillain of Marvel comic books and films. The phrase also appears in the image “I am inevitable”the character’s most famous catchphrase.

Other image that circulates on social media it is of a lion over the Casa Rosada, headquarters of the Argentine Presidency in Buenos Aires, while Peronist politicians, such as the current Argentine president, Alberto Fernández, and the candidate defeated this Sunday (19.nov), Sergio Massa, run. The animal was chosen by Milei to represent him in his electoral campaign.

One post on X it also shows Milei’s face on the body of actor Grant Gustin, from the series “The Flash”, next to a grave. On the grave, the image of Sergio Massa appears and the date of this Sunday (Nov 19).

ARGENTINE ELECTIONS

Right-wing candidate Javier Milei, 53, from the La Libertad Avanza coalition, won the 2nd round of Argentina’s presidential elections. The libertarian defeated the Peronist representative Sergio Massa (Unión por la Patria).

With 99.28% of the ballots counted by 10:36 pm on Sunday (Nov 19), Milei appears with 55.69% of the valid votes, against 44.30% for the current Argentine economy minister.

Milei’s victory over Massa meant a defeat for Peronism after the political movement won 4 of the last 5 elections held over the last 20 years.