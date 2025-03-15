Milei’s ultrarrico guru has an illegal sign of Spain SA in the Gran Vía de Madrid

The ultra -rank and eccentric real estate professor Jesús Huerta de Soto, Guru of the Argentine President, Javier Milei, has an illegal luminous of his insurer, Spain SA, in a building in the Gran Vía de Madrid on which an order of disassembly of the City Council weighs since December 16, 2010. At least six sentences have rejected the company’s resources to try to annul the orders of the consistory, which does not withdraw.

Polyphacetic manSoto Huerta is a multimillionaire by inheritance, anarchocapitalist, ultra -matolic, public official and supporter of dismantling the State. He has been teaching theories from a public university for years, King Juan Carlos, of which he is a professor, and his videos run like the gunpowder by YouTube.

As an entrepreneur, he is not known many initiatives beyond administering the companies inherited from his father: Spain SA, the insurer who founded his grandfather, specialized in life insurance; and Hispanic real estate, with an important assets of floors for rent in Madrid, some other public subsidy, connections with Franco and record benefits in 2023 despite the “legislative uncertainty.”

In September 2010, shortly before the City Council ordered him to disassemble that poster, the tycoon He affirmed In an interview that Social Security “is in a non -exit situation”, that “the Toledo Pact is a covenant of silence, which hides the truth to citizens”; and that “it is more difficult to say goodbye to a worker than divorce.” And advocated privatizing the streets, “as if they were private urbanizations.” “They would be so safe and less noisy.”





In the bustling Gran Vía, very close to a small office that has housed the drafting of eldiario.es years, is the discord sign. Specifically in number 64, in a protected building, the first that the magnate grandfather acquired in 1931, three years after founding Spain SA. The luminous has been placed there since 1973. Then, in Hispanic real estate Most Yern of the dictator Francisco Franco, Cristóbal Martínez-Bordiú.

That the sign is illegal is proven several sentences of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM). For example, the one that in September 2022 rejected the nth resource of Spain SA and Hispanic Real Estate against a decision of the Madrid town hall said: “The poster in question lacks a license since the one granted in 1973 was conditional and subjected to review within two years what did not occur without its legalization.” That judgment was confirmed by the Supreme Court in early 2023.

In August 2022, another judgment of the TSJM denied that the poster in question can be considered part of the historical heritage of Madrid “for its historical and cultural value, according to the urban landscape of the city”, as the company intended: “It only consists of a license of the year 1973, illegal since two years later by not stating the renewal of the same. Outside that data there is no historical and cultural study that shows that the label, configured by the commercial name of the insurer in loose letters, meets these characteristics since the mere fact of the course of time does not give that value. ”

The TSJM stressed that “they are the singular facts, the special meaning that the label can have for the people or other considerations that prove that special special value” that “deserves” that protection. He confirmed a prior judgment of the Contentious Court 28 of Madrid that dismissed the “patrioter arguments, devoid of any legal base” used by the company of Huerta de Soto.

Already in 2014, more than ten years ago, the TSJM declared firm the resolution of the 2010 City Council that forced the sign, for which eldiario.es asked without obtaining a response from the popular José Luis Martínez-Almeida team. An unidentified spokesman from Spain SA recognized on Wednesday that this sign is illegal, as similar “thousands” in Madrid.

For José Luis Nieto, councilor of Mas Madrid, it is “very serious that Almeida refuses to execute compliance with the sentence and that, to top it off, he has put it in a drawer for almost seven years.” He explains that when his training reached the municipal government, “the first thing we did with this case was to dust off and start all the procedures to enforce the sentence of dismantling a label that contravenes the external advertising regulations” and that “on top, it is in full Gran Vía, where most of the buildings are protected.”

With the case bogged down in the courts, in 2022, already outside the Mayor’s Office, more Madrid was interested in the sign. As stated in the response of the then president of the Centro District and today responsible for social policies of the City Council, José Fernández, on April 21, 2010, with Alberto Ruiz-Gallardón as mayor, “a legalization order” of the luminous to the company was sent, which alleged the “prescription” of the events in a resource that the City Council dismissed “by qualifying as a continuous urban infraction that has not been prescribed”.

“On 12/16/2010, the disassembly of the advertising installation is ordered.” The company presents a contentious-administrative appeal dismissed in the first instance in February 2012, in the second instance in March 2013 by the 11th Court of Madrid, and in December 2014 by the TSJM. “The resolution is firm, so against it there is no appeal,” says Councilor Fernández.

After that judgment of 2014, the City Council, with Ana Botella as mayor, required the real estate of Huerta de Soto that “immediately proceeds to execute the orderly disassembly” under threat of fines and “the possible initiation of the corresponding sanctioning procedure.” On January 25, 2017, already with Manuela Carmena in the Mayor’s Office, Hispanic real estate company asks for “the repeal of the disassembly by prescription of the installation.” In the City Council “it is answered on him on 03/31/2017 that in front of this resolution does not proceed the interposition of any appeal since it is issued in compliance with a sentence.”

6,000 euros fines

In a visit of municipal technicians in May 2017 “it is verified that the poster is still installed” and is imposed on Hispanic real estate a “coercive” fine of 1,000 euros, and another of 2,000 euros in September 2018. That year, the Contentious Court 4 dismisses an appeal of the company requesting that the file be annulled. But another court, on 28, estimates in May 2018 another appeal against the resolution of November 8, 2015 of the manager of the agency of activities that denied the urban license for the installation of the label for administrative silence, and orders to retrace the actions at the time of request of the prior and mandatory report to the Institutional Commission for the Protection of Historical, Artistic and Natural Heritage (CIPHAM).

The City Council written to more Madrid indicated that “on August 12, 2022, new technical report has been requested to verify compliance with the removal of the sample. In case of non -compliance, the forced execution procedure will be continued through a new coercive fine ”. In January 2023, another sanction of 3,000 euros was imposed on Hispanic Real Estate. In total, 6,000 euros in fines in six years for a company that in 2023 invoiced about 9 million, 8.26% more, and had benefits of 3.46 million. And there follow the sign.

Councilor Nieto regrets that Almeida has done “absolutely nothing to enforce the company the different judicial requirements.” “Only at our Initiative, more Madrid, the file was reopened to impose Hispanic real estate will another fine.” “After requesting a view and copy of the file at the end of 2024, we have verified that, since January 24, 2023, more than two years ago, the Municipal Board of Centro has not returned to carry out a single procedure to comply with the judicial resolutions.”

“Given this inaction of Almeida” claims “that the City Council executes the sentence at the expense of the owner and proceeds to the disassembly of the advertising installation.”

“It’s not an ad”

In one of the last lawsuits before the TSJM, Spain SA and Real Estate Hispania tried in vain Real estate of the insurance company, and commercial headquarters before the Spanish Civil War ”.

They tried to compare it with the well -known Schweppes and Uncle Pepe, not far from there, but did not cast, in the City Council or with the judges. In March 2021, the technicians of the Commission for the Protection of the Artistic and Natural Historical Heritage of the municipality of Madrid (CPPhan) rejected that petition for understanding that “the label implies a negative impact on the facade since it does not contribute to the defense of the values ​​that allowed the cataloging of the building” and does not recognize the character of historical, “unlike the signs mentioned in its proposal”.

This judgment of the TSJM is firm. Spain SA and Hispanic Inmobiliaria SA tried to resort to it, but in November 2022 the TSJM agreed “not to have the appeal announced”, a decision that confirmed the Supreme Contentious-administrative, determined the high court.

More than two years later, in one of the best known streets in Madrid, it continues to weigh that illegal sign of Spain SA, very similar to the one that also has in one of the busiest streets in Lisbon (La Rúa Garrett, in the chiado) the insurer, whose owner wants to privatize to the streets.