In economics, the idea of ​​a “trilemma” is often used to describe a situation in which there are three objectives that are desirable but mutually exclusive. That is, only two of them can be achieved simultaneously, and the third must inevitably be given up.

Let’s take an example. Let’s imagine that we are planning a party and we have three objectives: i) that there are a lot of guests; ii) that the food and drinks are of high quality; iii) that the total cost is low.

Note that we are faced with a trilemma here, because it is impossible to achieve all three objectives simultaneously: If we want a large party with many guests and high-quality food, the cost will be high; if we want a large party, but at a low cost, we will not be able to offer high-quality food and drink; and if, instead, we want the party to have high-quality food and drink, but without spending too much, we will have to make the party for only a few people.

We can illustrate this with a triangle, whose vertices reflect each of these objectives. We can move along the sides of the triangle, choosing two vertices, but having to give up the third.

Since the beginning of his administration, Javier Milei’s government has faced a trilemma, whose three objectives are: First, to lower inflation. This has been the main problem of the Argentine economy during the last decades and its reduction is essential to achieve macroeconomic stability and the recovery of economic activity along with income. Second, that the Central Bank of the Argentine Republic (BCRA) accumulates a sufficient amount of international reserves. This is essential, both for the monetary authority to be able to ensure the stability of the exchange rate and for the government to be able to face the large debt maturities that it has to face, especially from the beginning of next year. Lastly, to remove all exchange regulations, eliminating the so-called “cepo” and the multiple dollar quotes that have characterized the Argentine economy in recent years. This would not only improve the functioning of the economy, but is a necessary condition to attract investments and/or obtain external financing.

The problem, of course, is that they are not compatible with each other. If the government wants to lower inflation and for the BCRA to accumulate reserves, it must maintain the exchange regulations. Let us remember that these regulations are essentially for the purchase of dollars (for the savings of the population and the remittance of profits by foreign companies), which is why they are crucial both to maintain a stable exchange rate (a key element in driving down prices) and to allow the BCRA to accumulate reserves.

However, if the government wanted to remove all exchange regulations and accumulate dollars, inflation would increase. Let us remember that the practical prohibition on the purchase of dollars generated a parallel exchange rate higher than the official one (currently this gap is 40%), so the elimination of these regulations would trigger a devaluation of the peso of that magnitude. Although this would favor the increase in exports and the possible entry of foreign investments (increasing the international reserves of the BCRA), it would also cause a jump in inflation.

Finally, if the government wanted to eliminate exchange regulations without causing an inflationary jump, it should reduce the exchange rate gap to a minimum, in order to avoid a jump in the official exchange rate. This required the BCRA to sell dollars in that market, causing the exchange rate to fall (but sacrificing reserves) and accumulate reserves, maintaining the exchange regulations. To do this, and as we explained in depth in a previous article, the program – clearly monetarist in nature – was based on a strong reduction in the amount of money in circulation through two channels. On the one hand, a drastic adjustment in public spending, which allowed the government to achieve a fiscal surplus (and thus stopped the monetary issue that generated the financing of the deficit) and, on the other, a sustained reduction in the monetary policy interest rate – always below inflation – which allowed the BCRA’s remunerated liabilities (which generated interest that was paid with monetary issue) to be gradually reduced. This was accompanied by an exchange rate policy that functioned as a nominal anchor, since the exchange rate increased at a rate of 2% per month, well below the increase in prices.

This strategy was successful. Inflation fell steadily (and was always below market and consulting firm expectations) and the Central Bank accumulated USD 7.5 billion. The problem, as we analyzed in detail in this article, is that the economic program does not seem sustainable over time. In the immediate term, because although inflation fell, it remains at relatively high levels (around 4-5% monthly) and above the 2% increase in the exchange rate, so its real value has been systematically falling and this is expected to persist in the coming months, something that obviously raises doubts about exchange rate stability. In the medium term (next year), the government faces large debt maturities in foreign currency for more than USD 17 billion and to face them it needs to obtain financing and/or attract foreign investment. The issue is that, as we said, this requires removing exchange rate regulations.

These doubts regarding the sustainability of the program resulted in an increase in the financial dollar, causing the exchange rate gap to go from 19% in April to over 50% in June. In the meantime, and in an attempt to calm the market, the Minister of Economy held a press conference where there was speculation that he would give details about the exchange rate policy (when he would remove the regulations and if there would be any correction in the official exchange rate), but it was only to announce a deepening of the monetary and fiscal adjustment, without giving any kind of clarification on the exchange rate issue. This was very poorly received by the market, causing the gap to increase even further.

Bet all or nothing

Faced with this, the government changed its strategy and announced that it would intervene in the financial dollar, selling part of the reserves purchased on the official market, with the clear objective of containing the gap (although they were presented as part of the scheme to stop the issuance of money). In this way, it would seem that this also implies a change in the position adopted in relation to the trilemma (leaving aside the objective of accumulating reserves, to move on to the elimination of exchange regulations by reducing the gap).

The issue is that this contradicts one of the main conditions that both Milei and Caputo had warned was necessary to get out of the currency controls, which is, precisely, the accumulation of reserves. Because the position of the BCRA is still not strong enough to ensure exchange rate stability in a market where there is free access to the purchase of foreign currency. As a reference, between January 2016 and October 2019 (when there were no exchange restrictions) said purchase of foreign currency was on average almost USD 1.9 billion per month, but had peaks that exceeded USD 4 and 5 billion in the months of exchange rate runs. Currently, and despite the aforementioned improvement, the international reserves held by the BCRA remain in negative territory.

So it would seem that the government is making an all-or-nothing bet, given that the measures are aimed at getting out of the currency controls without having enough dollars, under the confidence that the fiscal adjustment and the freezing of the issue will be enough to keep it at bay. The problem is that, if this does not work, the chances of the Central Bank losing control over the exchange rate and inflation spiraling become extremely high. Is such a bet logical? For most people it would be extremely risky, but we already know that if there is one thing that Milei likes, it is challenging the established limits.