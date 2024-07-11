Two weeks ago, Argentina’s ultra-liberal president, Javier Milei, achieved a great political success. After almost seven months of negotiations, he managed to get Congress to approve his ambitious Ley Bases and a tax reform that advance the reduction of the State and the deregulation of the economy. On Monday, he added another milestone: 18 of the 24 governors —all from parties that do not answer to the president but need money from the Casa Rosada— signed the so-called Pact of May, a decalogue of principles to, in presidential rhetoric, “make Argentina great.” On Tuesday, Milei led the largest military parade since the 1960s, evidence of the importance he gives to the Armed Forces, a sector that he has privileged, despite the refrain of “there is no money,” with an increase in economic resources above education, health or social assistance to the poorest.

Such moves are a relief for a government that is in a clear minority in Congress with a party, La Libertad Avanza, barely under construction and without any territorial power. The downside is that the time has come for him to govern. Since he took office in December, the Argentine president has been accusing “the caste” of his failures, that is, the politicians who do not listen to him. He has called them “rats”, “extortionists” and “fiscal degenerates” for the delay in approving the Ley Bases and proposing an increase in pensions. He has also called them “delayed” for signing the Pact of May. From this week, he will no longer have any excuses.

Milei still enjoys high popularity, above 50%. The secret of his success is the reduction of inflation, which has gone from 25% last December to 4.2% in May. The official strategy has been simple: drastic reduction of the public deficit, zero emissions and extreme cuts in salaries and pensions. However, the model is already showing signs of exhaustion due to the collapse of economic activity. The IMF estimates a 3.5% drop in GDP by the end of the year.

For the first time in decades, polls indicate that the biggest concern for Argentines is no longer the rise in the CPI, but rather unemployment, poverty and the loss of purchasing power of wages. The delay in addressing these demands will inevitably lead to a deterioration in the government’s social support base, with the consequent effect on governability. The same governors who lent themselves to a staging in which Milei was set up as a new “founding father” of the country will quickly change their minds if the far-right leader’s star goes out.

The markets are also getting impatient. The government announced this week that it is starting the second phase of its economic plan, the beginning of, in Milei’s words, “a new order” that will aim at growth and not just at fighting inflation. But the lack of precision has given rise to increasingly evident sectoral claims. The most virulent are exporters, who demand the end of exchange restrictions and a devaluation of the peso to increase their profitability. The president will have to respond to all these demands, often contradictory to each other, while he plays with social patience, rants against the opposition on social media and travels the world promoting his “cultural battle” against global “socialism.” Meanwhile, time passes and populist rhetoric shows its limits. It is time for the Argentine government to concentrate on what is important: the well-being of Argentines in a framework of respect and democratic values.