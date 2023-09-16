Argentine leftist candidate Myriam Bregman asks voters to demand the National Electoral Chamber that the issue be included

The candidate for the Presidency of Argentina for the Left Front, Myriam Bregman, said on Thursday (September 14, 2023) that Javier Milei’s sister, Karina Milei, vetoed the proposal of the “women’s rights” as a topic for the October presidential debate. The libertarian coalition La Libertad Avanza would also have contested the topic as a subtopic.

“We proposed that one of the topics of the debate be ‘Women’s Rights’, but it was rejected by Karina Milei. We asked for it to be one of the subtopics, but it was also not approved. We said that it is among the issues that citizens will vote on and it was vetoed again by Milei”, wrote Bregman on X (formerly Twitter). Karina, 50 years old, is one of the strategists responsible for the right-wing presidential campaign in 2023.

In a second post, Bregman asked Argentines to write to CNE (National Electoral Chamber) to demand that the topic be included in the list as a form of “defending the right to know what candidates think” regarding the topic.

According to the Argentine Electoral Code, to decide the topics of the debate, the CNE convenes the candidates or representatives of the participating political organizations to a meeting. In the absence of an agreement between the parties, the decision will be made by the Chamber.

For the 2023 election in Argentina, for the first time, questions from the public categorized as “citizen participation”. Any Argentine voter eligible to vote in the October 22 general elections can suggest a topic for the candidates through a online form.

The process requires filling in information such as identification number, gender, contact email address and declaration of connection with the presidential debate.

“We want to know what the candidates think and what they propose on the issues of women, gender violence, labor inequality and the wage gap, care tasks, leave, unpaid domestic work, voluntary termination of pregnancy and comprehensive sexual education”said Bregman in an interview with Clarin. The Left Front candidate stated that the issue is a “weak point” for Milei, who “Ignorance of patriarchy and has a deeply sexist view”.

PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

The 1st debate, scheduled for October 1st, will be in Santiago del Estero and will have the following thematic blocks: Economy and Education. The following Sunday, October 8, the 5 presidential candidates (Javier Milei, Patricia Bullrich, Sergio Massa, Juan Schiaretti and Myriam Bregman) will discuss Security, Work and Production.

An eventual 3rd debate will be held on November 12th in the Hall of Acts of the Faculty of Law of the University of Buenos Aires, in the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires.