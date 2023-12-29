Willing to redouble the bet every day of his mandate, President Javier Milei launched Argentina into an adventure with unpredictable results. He signed a decree “of necessity and urgency” with which he intends to repeal 360 laws that have accumulated years or decades of validity. And this Wednesday he sent a bill to Congress that he grandiosely titled: “Bases and starting points for the freedom of Argentines.” But neither the opponents, nor his collaborators, nor Argentines in general, nor Milei himself know what will happen now.

The libertarian with the curly hair, let us remember, has been in the Casa Rosada for only 19 days. But he plunged his management into a vertigo that contrasts greatly with the parsimony of his predecessor, Alberto Fernández, as indolent as he was irresolute and, in practice, irrelevant. Not even his people listened to him when he spoke, as they did pay attention when the other two partners in the Peronist coalition, Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and Sergio Massa, moved their chips.

Milei is the opposite. He promoted a wide range of tax, economic, financial, labor, pension, social, political, electoral and even sports reforms during his less than three weeks in power. How is that? In the decree of “necessity and urgency” he dedicated an entire chapter to the creation of “sports corporations” that would fundamentally modify football clubs as we know them.

Milei's “revolution,” however, seems at times more conservative than libertarian and therein may lie the germ of its eventual debacle. It will depend on his talents, abilities and luck – which combined, it must be recognized, led him to the Presidency -, as well as on how the traditional political parties, the courts and civil society, which observes the proposals between enthusiasm and concern, react. .

The examples are eloquent. In a country that, according to Milei himself, has a rate of 300% annual inflation, the libertarian proposed eliminating the automatic updating of pensions and leaving it subject to discretionary criteria of the Executive itself that would be based on “equity and economic sustainability.” ”.

Another example? Milei proposed free competition between neighborhood pharmacies or bookstores and large commercial chains that, with other financial backing and other cost and promotion regimes, can break the back of those small businesses that function as little more than mini family businesses.

Another example? Milei wants to unblock imports and wants local producers to compete with their world rivals and even export, but with a tax burden that prevents them from competing and, to make matters worse, it also wants to impose 15% withholdings on exports that until now were exempt. , as products of regional economies, and advocates increasing withholdings for flour and oils from 31% to 33%.

One last example? Milei does not rule out reimposing the Income Tax that affects the Argentine middle class even though he himself voted as a deputy to repeal that tax during the presidential campaign – that is, just weeks ago -, while at the same time he asks Congress to approve an agreement with Luxembourg that avoids double taxation, which will benefit a handful of large companies and entrepreneurs.

The question now is whether the DNU and this megabill will pass the filters of Congress – where Milei only has 38 of 257 deputies and 7 of 72 senators – and the review of the Judiciary, where it accumulates claims of unconstitutionality that many Renowned lawyers see with reason: from Andrés Gil Domínguez, Daniel Sabsay and Raúl Ferreyra to Félix Loñigro, Antonio María Hernández or Ricardo Gil Lavedra, among others.

Equally or more worrying, however, is whether Milei's initiatives will not consume the credit that voters gave him in the November 19 runoff. Because the libertarian arrived backed by the promise that he would go against the “political caste”, in which he pinpointed the causes of Argentina's decline, but when he took office he said that “almost” all the effort would be done by the “caste”, then he maintained that It would be 60% the caste and 40% the population, and now it seems like a different story.

While this popular support lasts, however, the President invokes that he won the second electoral round with 55% of the votes and that he has a positive image close to 60%, support that he fuels with populist speeches that seek to corner the leaders. opponents. He accuses them of being corrupt for refusing to support his closed-book initiatives. “Those who like to argue so much and discuss the comma and all that are because they are looking for bribes,” he said. “Coimas”, in Argentina, means “bribes”.

Milei also combined the bitterest pills of his offensive with other sweeter ones to the palate of a sector of the electorate, such as his proposals to restrict and penalize street protests that block traffic through the country's streets or to charge foreigners a registration fee. who come to study at Argentine public universities.

In short, the libertarian works convinced that he is leading a feat and will not compromise, at the risk of, as we say in Argentina, “crashing the merry-go-round.” That is, ruining what seemed unbreakable. But Milei is betting everything that inflation will go down, the economy will straighten out and the situation will be reversed, although the first months of 2024 look very complicated. It must arrive, however, in April, when in theory the dollars from the soybean harvest would arrive.

