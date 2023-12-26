The Argentine government, led by the libertarian Javier Milei, announced, in the early hours of Tuesday (26), the layoff of 7,000 State contractors this year, after signing a new decree.

According to the Argentine newspaper Clarin, the text allows the cancellation of contracts that expire on December 31st. However, the management of Casa Rosada is still preparing an audit that aims to analyze the situation of the entire public sector.

Milei's new decision prevents the renewal of contracts for workers employed for less than a year in the central administration of the Executive and in decentralized state organizations, as well as public companies and corporations mostly managed by the State, such as the oil company YPF. Although the government does not have a precise number of how many layoffs will be carried out, official sources told the local press that, combined, the contracts amount to 7,000.

The more than 45 thousand workers who have worked for more than 12 months in the national public administration still have an uncertain future. Initially, the contract will be renewed for 90 days, while Milei progresses with the audit and defines the relevance of the positions that will be maintained in the new staff reduction plan.

Some categories, such as people with disabilities (PCD) and employees who have maintained stability over the years within the scope of the normalization process, promoted by the Alberto Fernández administration, will not be affected by the decree, in agreement with the main union that represents employees public bodies in Argentina, the Unión del Personal Civil de La Nación (UPCN, from its Spanish acronym) and the State Workers Association (ATE).

According to the text, some exceptions may be analyzed, if those responsible for each area of ​​the State's public sectors require that recent hires remain in their positions. To do this, they must justify each situation to the head of cabinet and cannot extend the contract without prior consultation.

According to the Clarinin addition to the mass dismissal of those hired this year, the government is studying an adjustment for senior employees, with plans to freeze salaries and reduce them by up to 15%.