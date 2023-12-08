Lula will not attend the event and will be represented by Mauro Vieira; US President Joe Biden also does not participate in the ceremony

The elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, takes office on Sunday (Dec 10, 2023), in Buenos Aires. At 11 am, the libertarian will appear in the Chamber of Deputies, where he will take the oath before starting the ceremony.

The event will bring together heads of state and government, as well as international representatives. Presidents Gabriel Boric (Chile), Santiago Peña (Paraguay), Daniel Noboa (Ecuador) and Luis Lacalle Pou (Uruguay) confirmed their presence.

The president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will not attend the inauguration of Argentina’s new commander. The PT member will be represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira.

On the other hand, at Milei’s invitationthe former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) will be present at the event. The former chief executive will be accompanied by the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), and his sons, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) and the deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP), in addition to other members of the Liberal Party.

Even though he called Milei to congratulate him on his victory, the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will not participate in the event. The White House decided to send a commission to the country, headed by the secretary of the Department of Energy. No senior member of the North American government will be in possession of the Argentine.

Former US President Donald Trump, who followed Milei’s campaign closely, is unlikely to attend due to his campaign schedule, according to Reuters. Milei’s closeness to Trump –who is expected to run for US president in 2024– strained the relationship of the new Argentine president with Joe Biden.

European leaders also travel to Buenos Aires for Milei’s inauguration. King Philip 6th of Spain confirmed his presence at the event. The president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchéz, will not accompany the monarch.

Sanchéz, alongside Colombian President Gustavo Petro, was one of the international leaders who openly supported the defeated Peronist candidate, Sergio Massa, and criticized Milei’s stance during the campaign.

The Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, is also in Argentina and will honor the libertarian at his inauguration.

Inauguration will be Zelensky’s first visit

With the country at war against Russia, the president of Ukraine, Volodymy Zelensky, confirmed on Tuesday (Dec 7) that he will attend Milei’s inauguration. It is the first time that the Ukrainian has come to Latin America since the beginning of the conflict, in February 2022.

In addition to participating in the inauguration, Zelensky will also meet with international leaders. As on other occasions, the Ukrainian leader must ask Kiev for military support in the war against Russia. The detailed agenda was not released.

Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Zelensky claims that the international media has diverted its attention from the conflict in Ukraine, which has hampered the shipment of weapons to the country. In November, the head of state came to meet with the CEO of Fox CorporationLachlan Murdoch, and with journalists from the vehicle to discuss the matter.

Lula refuses invitation

Argentina is Brazil’s 3rd largest trading partner, which exported US$15.34 billion and imported US$13.10 billion from the neighboring country in 2022. The balance was US$2.24 billion.

During the campaign, the new president of Argentina criticized Lula several times and even stated that, if he were elected, he would not negotiate with Brazil. The PT member also retorted some comments and openly supported Sergio Massa, Milei’s opponent in the elections, during the campaign.

After the libertarian’s victory, Lula did not call Milei to congratulate him and stated that the first contact would be made by the Argentine. At the time, Secom (Secretariat of Social Communication of the Presidency of the Republic) said that the PT member was offended by the comments made by the new president of Argentina.

Changing the tone of the speech, Milei invited Lula to the inauguration in November and spoke in “build bonds” with Brazil. The invitation was delivered by the future chancellor of Argentina, Diana Mondino, in a meeting with Mauro Vieira in Brasília.

However, the PT member decided not to attend the inauguration.

