Dozens of people participate in a demonstration against the measures announced by President Javier Milei, in front of the National Congress, in Buenos Aires | Photo: EFE/ Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

Casa Rosada spokesman Manuel Adorni. stated that Milei's government will send a charge to left-wing social organizations, responsible for organizing the protests this Wednesday (20), to pay for the large police operation carried out in the center of Buenos Aires.

“The operation had a high cost and, when we finish quantifying it in the next few hours, the invoice will be sent to each of the organizations that participated and that will have to assume the cost that it was for all Argentines to get the country to be in peace and with the circulation routes open”, said Adorni, this Thursday morning (21).

The statement only confirms what the Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, had already said during the announcement of a new protocol against picketing in Argentina. “The State will not pay for the use of security force, the organizations will have to bear the costs”, she stated at the time.

The first day of major protests by the left against the new management of the Casa Rosada was marked by some episodes of riots, clashes with the police and two arrests, but in general the anti-picketing protocol worked and the disruptions were less than expected.

According to Bullrich, estimates of popular participation indicate that the number of protesters was lower than usual by Argentine standards. “It is clear that the majority of people have decided not to attend the planned march or the street closures today, because the average we have had in general in this type of picket is an average of between 20,000 and 50,000 people,” he said in a statement this evening. Wednesday (20). The official number of participants was not released by the authorities.

The protesters temporarily blocked Diagonal Norte and Diagonal Sul avenues in the capital and concentrated in Praça de Mayo, but did not occupy the entire area. Due to the strong policing mobilized by the government, the opposition to Milei shortened the protest route and failed to pass through the Argentine Congress, as had initially planned.