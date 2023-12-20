The Argentine government warned this Wednesday (20), through messages broadcast on video screens and loudspeakers on trains and stations in Buenos Aires, that people who occupy the streets during demonstrations planned for today will face loss of social benefits. “Those who cut (the streets) don't get paid” is the message displayed on screens in stations in Argentina's capital.

The warning, already anticipated by the libertarian on the 10th, during his presidential inauguration speech, aims to discourage the first social protest faced by his government since coming to power.

In addition, there are “preventive” police controls at stations and at some access points to the Argentine capital, in accordance with a new security protocol that prohibits the blocking of public roads, government spokesman Manuel Adorni said in an interview collective.

The presidential spokesman denounced that there are social organizations that are forcing pension plan beneficiaries to participate in the march, threatening to take away part of their social benefits and imposing “some type of fine”.

Until now, in Argentina, social plans with public resources are largely administered by these groups, which act as intermediaries between the State and the needy population. The new government of Javier Milei denounced this practice, which it intends to eradicate.

As of 10:30 am (Brasília time), the government had received 8,900 complaints from workers against local leaders of these social organizations, popularly known as “punteros”, through the telephone line created for this purpose.

The complaints contain “relevant data about names and organizations that serve to attribute criminal responsibility,” said Adorni, who said the government would soon take legal action.

The 80 organizations organizing this Wednesday's demonstration intend to bring together around 50,000 people in Buenos Aires and walk from Congress to Plaza de Mayo, in front of the Casa Rosada, to protest against the austerity measures announced by the president.

The Minister of Security, Patricia Bullrich, said earlier, in an interview with the TN television channel, that people can demonstrate in squares and sidewalks, but emphasized that “the streets are not cut off.”

The protocol of which she is the architect allows the intervention of security forces to remove street blocks without the need for a court order, as well as the identification of picket participants. (With EFE Agency)