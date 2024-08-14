The manifest hostility of Javier Milei’s government towards “leftists”, as the far-right president usually calls almost all those who criticize him, crossed the border into metaphor. Milei’s spokesman on Tuesday ignored Diego Armando Maradona, the owner of one of the two most famous left legs in Argentine football, and although he achieved his goal of attracting attention, he also earned widespread rejection.

Manuel Adorni, spokesman for the Casa Rosada, used part of his usual press conference to remind that this Tuesday, August 13, was International Left-Hander Day and he greeted a series of national figures from the arts and sports: Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Emanuel Ginóbili, Sergio “Maravilla” Martínez, Guillermo Vilas, Gustavo Cerati and Charly García, “great left-handers,” he said, “who in these cases did contribute to the greatness of Argentina.” The clarification about “these cases” was intended to be an irony regarding those who have an affinity with leftist ideas and who, from his perspective, did not contribute to the “greatness” of the nation.

The name missing from the list of athletes mentioned was almost a natural one. One of the journalists present in the room pointed out to Adorni that he had not included Maradona. “Who?” the spokesman asked. “Who?” he insisted when they repeated the name of Pelusa. “Oh, yes, he was also left-handed,” he dismissed.

Milei has always made clear his preference for Messi over Maradona. Pelusa, who died in 2020, is an uncomfortable figure for the right and the far right in Argentina, because his political definitions used to lean towards Peronism and international references from the left.

Responses to Adorni’s provocation came immediately. “Do I answer the muppet or not? Maybe it’s not even necessary,” said actress Dalma Maradona, one of the daughters of the footballer and coach, insinuating that the spokesman would not be up to the level of her father. “He makes a comedy move of pretending to forget. Horribly acted when they mention Maradona and he says ‘who’. Whether you like it or not, Argentina is known in the world for the person you say you don’t know, or you act like an idiot saying you don’t know her,” she said on a television program. streaming“Sports-wise, whether you like it or not, he represented Argentina and became champion.”

His sister Gianinna Maradona spoke out on social media. She posted a picture of Adorni with the caption: “Idiots are like ants, they are everywhere.” She also shared a photo of a phrase painted on a wall: “Be careful, idiot, Diego is watching.”

Many voices in the sports world pointed against Milei’s spokesman. Former footballer Juan Sebastián Verón, now president of the Estudiantes de la Plata club, questioned: “You can agree or not with everything that was [Maradona] off the field of play. But you cannot ignore the person who made a country happy. Respect,” asked Verón, Maradona’s teammate at Boca Juniors and then coached by the then coach in 2010 at the World Cup in South Africa.

“The best left foot, no doubt,” added Napoli, the Italian club where Maradona gave the best of his footballing repertoire in the 1980s.

Another former player, Hector “Negro” Enrique, who played as number 10 on the team that won the 1986 World Cup in Mexico, lashed out with insults. “Thank God you didn’t name the greatest of all: Diego. So, Adorni, there are the idiots, the very idiots and you.” More subtly, the physical trainer Fernando Signorini, who worked with Maradona, dedicated these words to him: “You will be forgotten on the way from the wake to the cemetery.”

The controversy circulated throughout Tuesday on social media. In that virtual world, the messages published by the Argentine writer Carlos Busqued until 2021, when he died, are often recovered with prophetic attributions. This time, someone rescued the one he published after the death of the former captain of the Argentine National Team: “Maradona dead is more alive than you.”

