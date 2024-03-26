Argentina denounced this Tuesday the interruption of the electricity supply at the official residence of the Buenos Aires embassy in Caracas after having welcomed some political leaders of the Venezuelan opposition and warned the government of Nicolás Maduro that will not ignore actions that endanger the integrity of its diplomatic staff In Venezuela.

In a statement published by the office of President Javier Milei, Argentina assured that on Monday hosted “opposition political leaders at the official residence “supported by the inviolability enshrined in Article 22 of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.”

This information had circulated earlier in international media and news agencies such as Efewho assured that six opponents were refugees in the Argentine Embassy in Caracas, where they began to arrive last week.

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, with Diosdado Cabello. Photo:EFE/ Rayner Peña R Share

EL TIEMPO learned that among the opponents would be Pedro Urruchurtu, Magallí Meda, Humberto Villalobos, Claudia Macero and Omar González. The name of the sixth opponent has not been known so far. According to the information released, the opponents entered the embassy separately.

A source told this newspaper that The opponents tried to take refuge in some European embassies, but they refused to receive them.

According to the Argentine government statement, after welcoming the opponents, The embassy in Caracas was a victim of the interruption of the energy service. A practice that, in the past, also occurred with other diplomatic headquarters such as that of France, which denounced hostilities in 2020 that included the cutting of gas and electricity at its residence in the Venezuelan capital.

The Milei Executive warned President Nicolás Maduro to refrain from “any deliberate action.” that endangers the safety of Argentine diplomatic personnel and Venezuelan citizens under protection.”

The Venezuelan State must work to safeguard the facilities of the different diplomatic missions in the country

In addition, he recalled that the Venezuelan State must work to safeguard the facilities of the different diplomatic missions in the country “and preserve their tranquility and dignity.”

The Argentine government also took advantage of the statement to express its concern about the deterioration of the institutional situation in Venezuela and the acts of harassment and persecution against different political figures.

María Corina Machado speaks during a press conference in Caracas (Venezuela). Photo:EFE Share

and this Monday, The authorities blocked access to the National Electoral Council (CNE) system, preventing the registration of the presidential candidate Corina Yoris, chosen by the Democratic Unitary Platform (PUD), the main opposition coalition, as a replacement for María Corina Machado.

Although Machado won the primaries held in October 2023 to choose the candidate who would challenge Maduro in the presidential elections, she is disqualified until 2036, preventing her from running for elected office.

Anti-Chavismo then opted for Yoris, an 80-year-old philosopher and historian with no reports that would prevent her from running for the CNE.

But although the parties tried to register through digital and physical means, they were unable to do so before midnight this Monday, the time when the nomination of candidates for the presidential elections on July 28 closed.

Venezuelans in Argentina protest in front of the Venezuelan embassy in Buenos Aires. Photo:AFP Share

This Tuesday, however, it was confirmed that the Unitary Platform achieved the registration of Edmundo González Urrutia as a candidate for the elections, Without further details about his registration being known so far.

In the text, The Milei government also called on Nicolás Maduro to call “transparent, free, democratic and competitive” elections. without any type of proscriptions, while urging Venezuela to ensure the well-being of the Colombian people.

The governments of Brazil and Colombia also expressed their concern on Monday about the obstacles that opposition candidates faced in registering for the elections, unleashing an angry reaction from the Venezuelan government.