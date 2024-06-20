The Government of Argentina delivered to the Government of Brazil the list of fugitive Bolsonaro supporters, investigated or convicted for the coup attempt of January 8, 2023 in Brasilia, a week after the formal request presented by the Brazilian authorities. After receiving the document, the Brazilian Foreign Ministry sent it to the office of Federal Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes, who is in charge of the processes for the coup attacks. The list, as published by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, contains about 60 names, although it is estimated that the number of Brazilian outlaws in the neighboring country is higher. In addition, about a dozen have already left Argentina.

Last week, Brazil sent Argentina a list with 143 names, those of Brazilians who would have broken precautionary measures, such as house arrest or the obligation to wear an electronic anklet, to cross the border and escape justice. Brazil wanted to know how many of them were in Argentina and in what condition. Some may have requested to be recognized as refugees, but in that case the Argentine Government cannot hand over the names to Brazil because the law imposes confidentiality.

When asked about the issue of the fugitive Bolsonaro supporters at a press conference this Wednesday, the spokesperson for the Argentine Presidency, Manuel Adorni, denied that there was an impunity pact between Javier Milei and former president Jair Bolsonaro, despite their notorious ideological harmony. and personal. “We do not make pacts of impunity with absolutely anyone, you referred to Bolsonaro; No, we do not do it nor will we ever do it with anyone, and on the other hand, it is a judicial issue. Justice will take the corresponding measures when the time comes to take them and we will respect them as we respect any judicial decision, period,” said the representative of the Casa Rosada.

At the beginning of June, the Federal Police of Brazil deployed a large operation in several states of the country to arrest 209 people accused of ignoring the precautionary measures imposed by justice, although the agents barely managed to arrest 50. The rest could be in Argentina , but also in Uruguay or Paraguay, the border countries with the easiest access. In the case of these two countries, the Brazilian Government has not sent, for the moment, any formal request for collaboration.

Although there are no details about the role of each of these fugitives in the coup attempt that Brazil experienced in January 2023, they are all involved in some way, either as participants in the violent invasion of the National Congress, the Supreme Court and the Palace. of the Planalto of Brasilia or as financiers or incentives. Bolsonaro himself is being investigated for his role in that failed attempt to interrupt the newly inaugurated presidency of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, as are several high-ranking military officers and former ministers.

