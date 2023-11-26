Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 11/26/2023 – 18:03

Representative-elect Diana Mondino, chancellor appointed by the president-elect of Argentina, Javier Milei, said that the two countries are brothers and will continue to be so after the ultra-right candidate takes office on the 10th. “We have to work hard together so that both countries grow,” he said.

The member of Milei’s future government made the statement to journalists alongside the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira, at the Itamaraty Palace, in Brasília. “The meeting was excellent, very friendly,” said the Argentine.

The economist guaranteed that the partnership will continue and signaled positively about her country’s support for the finalization of the trade agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU). “We want partnerships, as best and as quickly as we can,” she said, also citing agreements with other countries, such as Singapore.

She said, however, that she is not sure about the need for her country to join the BRICS, in an agreement reached during Alberto Fernandez’s government. The Brics is currently made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa and is expected to be expanded to 11 members from 2024 – Argentina was expected to be one of the new members. “I have no idea how Argentina will participate in the BRICS,” she said. “With all the economic problems we have in Argentina, I don’t understand what advantage we would have by joining (the bloc). Of course, if we have it, we will participate,” she said.

Mondino highlighted that today Argentina already works with practically all countries. “We don’t want to be aligned with anything other than multilateralism,” he added.

Earlier, Itamaraty published a photo of the meeting on social media. The main objective of the meeting was to deliver Milei’s invitation for President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to participate in his inauguration, scheduled for the 10th of next month. The parties also discussed the bilateral relationship and the current stage of negotiations for an agreement between Mercosur and the European Union (EU).

The intention of Mondino’s trip, organized under maximum discretion, is to try to get the head of the Brazilian Executive to attend the ceremony in the neighboring country, since, until now, his presence is seen as unlikely. With Milei’s attacks on Lula during the Argentine campaign, the Planalto Palace’s idea was to send just one diplomatic representative to accompany the inauguration.