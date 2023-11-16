Candidate Milei at a campaign event on October 18 in Buenos Aires. Cristobal Basaure (Getty Images)

The Argentine Francisco Bello, 60 years old from Córdoba, arrived this Thursday at ten in the morning to the esplanade of Patio Olmos, a shopping center in the heart of the city of Córdoba where the far-right Javier Milei closes his campaign this Thursday against the second Sunday return. Milei will not arrive until at least before seven in the afternoon, but Bello, along with another dozen militants, were already beating their drums early on to the rhythm of that song that says “the caste is afraid” and that has accompanied the entire economist campaign.

The city awaits Milei among posters in favor, street graffiti against him, and with a deployment of security and logistics that has paralyzed the city center to build early the stage where the ultra will close its campaign tonight. Bello and his group have been among the first militants to arrive.

– Between the primaries, which Milei won, and the first round, which Massa won, it was clear that the day after a Milei victory brought a stronger economic blow. Aren’t you afraid of what might happen?

– Fear of what? –Bello laughs–. It’s impossible to be more scary than these people are now. That the dollar rises, that prices rise, that adjustments have to be made will not be Milei’s fault. They cannot blame Milei for the devaluation, for our currency being useless.

A member of Pumas Libertarios, a small local group that has campaigned for Milei in Córdoba in these elections, Bello assures that Juan Schiaretti, the local governor who, from Peronism, opposes the national current led for almost two decades by the current vice president, Cristina Kirchner, but now she preferred Milei because “she has more chances to beat Kirchnerism.”

Members of the group “Pumas Libertarios”, this Thursday in the city of Córdoba prior to the closing of Javier Milei’s campaign. JPC

His vision, if statistics are followed, coincides with that of the majority of voters in this province. Milei won both the August primaries and the first round in October in Córdoba. Second, like in no other, was the governor who will hand over power to a successor from his party in December.

Córdoba can tip the balance in Milei’s favor. Second electoral district in the country, characterized by its already historic rejection of Kirchnerism, the Córdoba vote can give the election to Milei if Sunday’s result is close. Argentina is divided into 24 electoral districts, but more than half of the votes (60.82% of the roll) come together in just four: Buenos Aires (37.04%); Córdoba (8.66%), Santa Fe (7.96%), and the federal capital (7.16%).

Buenos Aires is a bastion of Peronism, which retained its governorship in the October election with 45%. But his vote share was historically low between two opposition options that were breathing down his neck. The Buenos Aires elections are defined without a second round, and the candidates from Milei and the traditional right led by Patricia Bullrich, who refused to join, hoping that the other would be the one to bow their head and give up control, ended up adding 50%. If Milei manages to close the gap with Peronism in Buenos Aires, the Córdoba vote that already opted for him in the first round can give him the election.

Córdoba assumes itself to be Peronist, but from an insurgent to a hegemonic Peronism crossed by two fights with Cristina Kirchner: a bill that in 2008 sought to raise taxes on agricultural exports up to 45%, was implemented by decree in March of that year and It ended up falling four months later due to protests; and the refusal of the same Government, in December 2013, to send the national gendarmerie while Córdoba was experiencing nights of looting and violence in the middle of a police strike that demanded better salaries.

In the first round, Milei won the province with 33.5% of the votes. Massa was fourth, with 13.4%. The remaining almost 50% that is at stake on Sunday will most likely fall into the ultra basket: different analysts, including those from the Peronist campaign, calculate that if Massa achieves 30% of the Córdoba votes it would be a good election. The antipathy that Massa generates in the province is well described by María, Silvia and Evangelina, three septuagenarian friends who were passing through the Patio Olmos area and, as assumed voters of Milei this Sunday, stopped to take photos with a poster of the ultra candidate.

– Did they vote for Milei in the first round?

– Nooo – says the first –. She guesses who we voted for.

They voted for the candidate of former president Mauricio Macri, the conservative Patricia Bullrich. “We no longer want populism, we no longer want this government that led us to ruin. “Everything has deteriorated,” María continues, and says: “And now, between a madman and a thief…”

– As new milleist voters, don’t those explosions of anger bother you?

– You would have to lower the decibels in your ways of answering. I don’t like some of her people either, like that representative who wants parents to be able to ignore her children, says Silvia.

Evangelina, the shyest of the three, has a theory. “I believe that her vice president is going to put him in her place,” she says of Victoria Villarruel, daughter and granddaughter of soldiers who made a career of attacking consensus on the crimes of the military dictatorship. “I like her a lot, I think she will do a great job against insecurity.”

María, Silvia and Evangelina, this Thursday in the city of Córdoba, during the preview of the closing of Javier Milei’s campaign. JPC

