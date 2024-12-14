Milei’s first year: looting of the Argentine people to pay the IMF

Last December 10 marked the first year of Javier Milei’s government in Argentina, so it seems like a good time to carry out a serious and rigorous evaluation of his economic management. Something that we have not seen at all – nor will we see – in the Argentine government itself, which is trying to install a success story by highlighting only a few financial and monetary indicators (such as recent inflation, the stock market or Country Risk) while ignoring the majority. of real economic and social indicators (such as accumulated inflation, job destruction or poverty).

And it is not only that the first indicators are fundamentally of concern to the financial elite while the second are of more concern to the social majority; The fact is that for the first to go well, the second must go wrong! The more income Milei extracts from the Argentine people through adjustments and cuts to be able to pay the external public debt, the happier financial creditors such as the International Monetary Fund will be and the better the Stock Market and Country Risk will do. Milei is the wolf who convinces the sheep that everything is fine because there are more and more wolves, without telling them that this is precisely because they are eating the sheep.