Libertarian Javier Milei, from the A Liberdade Avança coalition, will take office this Sunday (10) as the new president of Argentina, amid economic chaos left by the current government, led by Peronist Alberto Fernández.

The first activities of the day are scheduled to begin at 12pm, when the president will be sworn into office in the Chamber of Deputies, alongside the vice-president, Victoria Villarruel. Milei must leave the Libertador hotel, his campaign headquarters, and head to the National Congress, where he will be received by the current vice-president, Cristina Kirchner, and will enter the main hall to take an official oath. After this moment, Alberto Fernández, acting president, will hand over the presidential sash and baton.

According to the president-elect’s official agenda, the libertarian will make his first speech as the new head of the Casa Rosada “for the people”, on the steps of the parliamentary headquarters, and not inside the Assembly, as was expected. Milei called on his supporters, through social media, to go to the location and, since the early hours of this Sunday (10), there has been a gathering in the streets, wearing Argentina shirts, waiting for the start of the inauguration.

After this first message, the libertarian will travel in an open car, alongside his sister and campaign leader, Karina Milei, to the Government House where, from 2pm onwards, a greeting from international authorities from the various countries that are following is scheduled to take place. the ceremony, in the White Room. The former president of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro has been present in the country since Thursday (7).

At 5:30 pm, the inauguration of the ministers who will make up the new presidential cabinet is scheduled. At 7pm, a religious ceremony takes place at the Metropolitan Cathedral and, to conclude the ceremonial activities, at 8:30pm there is a special presentation for the new president, at Teatro Colón.

The Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic confirmed on Tuesday (5) theEFE agency that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) will not attend the inauguration of the new president of Argentina, Javier Milei. The representative of the Brazilian government will be Chancellor Mauro Vieira.

Some international authorities have already confirmed their presence at the inauguration. Among them are Uruguayan President Luis Lacalle Pou; Santiago Peña, from Paraguay; the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán; the Minister of Security of the government of El Salvador, Gustavo Villatoro, sent by President Nayib Bukele; the King of Spain, Felipe VI; and others.

The biggest expectation is the arrival of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who, after several days of speculation in the local press about his possible trip to Milei’s inauguration, confirmed this Saturday (9) that he was in Cape Verde as a stopover before his landing in Argentina.

This is Zelensky’s first trip to Latin America since the start of the war with Russia, at a time when Ukraine has made improving relations with that region, as well as with Africa and Asia, a diplomatic priority.