In the morning hours of this December 10, the president-elect, Javier Milei, He took up residence in the square in front of the Congress of Argentina accompanied by his followers, there he gave his first speech.

Hours later, he fulfilled one of his main campaign promises by signing his first decree, which reduces the number of ministries that will go from 18 to 9.

The news was given through Javier Milei's press office on the social network X, there, accompanied by a photo, he expressed: “The President of the Argentine Republic, Javier Milei, signed the decree appointing ministers. This decree reduces the number of existing ministries to nine.”

This is how the ministries of President Javier Milei will be formed

Security: by Patricia Bullrich Justice: by Mariano Cúneo Libarona Economy: by Luis Caputo External relationships: by Diana Mondino Inside: by Guillermo Francos Health: by Mario Russo Defending: by Luis Petri.

The signing of this decree will unify the ministries of Transportation, Public Works, Mining, Energy and Communications and others such as Social Development, Health, Labor and Education.

For its part, the ministry of Culture will become a secretariat and it is not known whether it will be a dependency of the Chief of Staff or the General Secretariat of the Presidency.

This structural change in the Argentine government marks a turning point in Milei's administration, who seeks to implement more agile and efficient management, aligned with his vision of a smaller and more functional state.

