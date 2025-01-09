Javier Milei’s name is always in the spotlight. This time, for attacking his vice president again, Victoria Villaruelnoting that “It is not in line with what Argentines want“. Without a doubt, This has generated diversity of opinions on social networks.

“I think he has been making a series of unforced errors. He has had many statements and attitudes that are not in line with what the 57% of Argentines voted (in the 2023 presidential elections). It is not in line with what Argentines want“Milei said this week in an interview with the radio The Observer.

In particular, she has once again ‘charged’ against Villarruel for having complained very forcefully that her salary as vice president They are “two chirolas”. A definition that, in Milei’s opinion, was quite “unfortunate“, because 95% of Argentines have income less than that.

And it has begun 2025 how 2024 ended. A successful year for his power and where he has left fun moments in ‘x‘ (formerly known as Twitter), answering questions about your favorite taste of ice cream or season of the year, economic reality or your favorite fruit.

Precisely this last section is one of the things that has drawn the most attention to all of Argentine society. In his opinion, watermelon is the best fruit in the world, since it offers a large amount of nutrients and provides many vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.

Between the benefits of this fruitit is worth highlighting the following, according to the specialized portal ‘Tua Saúde‘:

Hydrates the body . 92% of its composition is water, making it a great option for the hottest days.

. 92% of its composition is water, making it a great option for the hottest days. Prevents the formation of kidney stones . It is a fruit with protective properties against kidney diseases and helps keep urine clean, thanks to its diuretic property.

. It is a fruit with protective properties against kidney diseases and helps keep urine clean, thanks to its diuretic property. Strengthens the immune system . It contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system, because it stimulates the body’s defense cells, thanks to its contribution of vitamin C and A.

. It contributes to the proper functioning of the immune system, because it stimulates the body’s defense cells, thanks to its contribution of vitamin C and A. They protect the skin from the sun . It is a great alternative to protect the skin from damage caused by the sun’s rays. Yes, due to its composition rich in carotenoids.

. It is a great alternative to protect the skin from damage caused by the sun’s rays. Yes, due to its composition rich in carotenoids. Improves intestinal transit . It provides water and fibers, which help increase and hydrate the fecal bolus.

. It provides water and fibers, which help increase and hydrate the fecal bolus. Promotes weight loss . It provides a small amount of fiber and has few calories, which is why if combined with a balanced and healthy diet it could promote weight loss.

. It provides a small amount of fiber and has few calories, which is why if combined with a balanced and healthy diet it could promote weight loss. Take care of your heart health. The lipocene present prevents the oxidation of LDL cholesterol, preventing the formation of atherosclerosis plaques and the development of heart diseases.