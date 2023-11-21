AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 11/21/2023 – 12:58

The election of Javier Milei to the presidency of Argentina will affect the progress of negotiations on the trade agreement between the European Union (EU) and Mercosur, said members of the European Parliament in Brussels this Tuesday (21).

The ultraliberal’s arrival in power “will have an impact because neither he nor anyone on his team believes in multilateralism as a tool to solve common challenges, neither in Europe nor in Latin America”, MEP Mónica González, vice-president of European Parliament delegation for relations with Mercosur.

For this Spanish legislator, the EU will have to find a way to continue its programs in Argentina, such as those related to environmental or gender issues.

“Traditional cooperation programs in Argentina are more necessary than ever”, he noted, considering that during Milei’s government “we will need to support and defend Argentine NGOs”.

Portuguese MEP Maria Manuel Leitão Marques declared that “if we take into consideration the rhetoric of Milei’s campaign, we should be very worried because not only the agreement with the EU, but the Mercosur alliance itself has been questioned”.

According to Leitão Marques, if this rhetoric “is confirmed in actions and becomes a policy, it could put at risk not only the EU’s agreement with Mercosur, but also the country’s good relationship with the European Union”.

In parallel, it is necessary to “defend the EU’s support for civil society organizations fighting for human rights, including women’s rights,” she said.

– Time-consuming negotiations –

The EU and Mercosur countries (Brazil, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay) announced the successful end of the dialogue in 2019, but the agreement’s ratification process quickly stalled as European nations demanded an additional chapter on environmental issues.

Negotiations between the two blocs were practically paralyzed during Jair Bolsonaro’s government, but were resumed with the arrival of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to power.

Now, with Milei in the Argentine presidency, doubts have resurfaced about the finalization of the agreement in 2023, as intended by the European Commission, the Executive arm of the EU.

In this context, Spanish MEP Miguel Urbán criticized the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, for having mentioned the agreement with Mercosur in the statement in which he congratulated the Argentinean on his electoral victory.

“The EU makes it clear that, whoever governs, the interests of European elites will be defended,” said the lawmaker, member of the Euro-Latin American parliamentary assembly.

For him, the European bloc “doesn’t care if cats are black or white, as long as they continue to hunt mice”.

Spanish MEP María Eugenia Rodríguez, in turn, said that the impact of Milei’s election should be analyzed regionally and not exclusively in relation to the agreement between the blocs.

“We need to look at it from a structural point of view, and see what will happen if these types of anti-system, anti-democratic and anti-institutional options are reproduced, like a domino effect, in Latin America and Europe”, he added.