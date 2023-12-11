From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 11/12/2023 – 15:19

The elected president of Argentina Javier Milei was sworn into office yesterday, the 10th, in a ceremony held at the Argentine National Congress. The ultra-right leader received the presidential sash from the now former president, Alberto Fernández.

The first economic measures of the newly inaugurated president are expected to be announced this Tuesday, 12th. On his first day in office, the leader signed 13 decrees, including one that authorizes relatives to serve in public positions. Thus, Karina Milei, sister of Argentina's new chief executive and a crucial element in his campaign, should become general secretary of the Presidency.

After the inauguration event, Milei left Congress and went to the steps, from where he spoke to the public who had gathered to participate in the launch ceremony of the new government. At this moment, he broke the inauguration protocol, as it is common for elected presidents in Argentina to give their speeches inside the Legislative House.

“Today a new era begins in Argentina. An era of peace and prosperity. An era of growth and development. An era of freedom and progress,” she said during her speech.

Milei's main message is that 'there is no money' in Argentina, and that tough and necessary measures must be implemented to save the country. “There is no alternative to adjustment. There is no alternative to shock. Naturally, there will be a negative impact on the level of activity, employment, real wages, the number of poor and indigent people,” she said in a speech.

Considered an ultra-liberal, the economist was elected the new Argentine president after defeating the government candidate, Sergio Massa, by 55.65% of the valid votes, against 44.35% for the defeated candidate.

Remember the main campaign promises of the recently inaugurated president of Argentina:

Dollarization of the economy

Dollarizing the economy to abandon the Argentine peso is one of Milei's main goals. The measure aims to combat the high inflation that affects the Argentine economy and which, in 2022, reached 100% year-to-date. Today, the country is experiencing 150% inflation.

“The peso is the currency issued by the Argentine politician, therefore, it cannot be worth even a piece of excrement, because this waste is not even suitable for fertilizer,” he said in an interview with a local radio station.

Foreign policy

Milei promised to remove Argentina from Mercosur, the economic bloc created in 1991 and which encompasses Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and recently accepted Bolivia.

He is also against the country's membership in the BRICS (a group formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, which in August announced its expansion, with six new members).

Weapons and organ 'market'

On several occasions during his campaign for the Presidency, Milei stated that he was in favor of Argentines being able to buy weapons freely, justifying, to this end, the increase in security incidents in some areas of Argentina.

The candidate also defended facilitation for another market: the sale of organs, an activity currently prohibited in the country.

“There are 7,500 people suffering, waiting for transplants. There's something that isn't working well. What I propose is to look for market mechanisms to solve this problem”, commented the candidate to the TN television channel.

Privatization of companies

Another of the main guidelines of Milei's policies is the privatization of public companies and the media. In interviews, he stated that “everything that can be in the hands of the private sector will be in the hands of the private sector”.

Regarding YPF and Enarsa, public companies in the Argentine oil and energy sector, Milei stated that they must first “be placed in the creation of value to be able to sell them in a very beneficial way for Argentines”. According to Argentine sources, there are so far no repercussions in the ratification of this proposal.

The impact could also reach Aerolíneas Argentinas, one of the largest state-owned companies in the country, and spoke of an “open skies” policy. the unions, “the people at Aerolíneas are very qualified, the problem is political contamination”, he said at the time.

Cabinet and Supreme Court of Justice

In his first statements to the media as an elected candidate, Milei suggested some definitions and indications about who will accompany him in his administration.

Among the names announced to assume ministries are:

Ministry of Defense: Luis Petri

Ministry of Human Capital: Sandra Pettovello

Ministry of Economy: Luis Caputo

Ministry of Infrastructure: Guillermo Ferraro

Ministry of the Interior: Guillermo Francos

Ministry of Justice: Mariano Cúneo Libarona

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Diana Mondino

Ministry of Security: Patricia Bullrich

Ministry of Health: Mario Russo

Ministry of Labor: Gustavo Moró

Chief of staff: Nicolás Posse

With information from CNN Spanish.