For Federico Sturzenegger, rapid and comprehensive reforms weaken the political establishment and open space for job creation

The former president of the Central Bank of Argentina and advisor to Javier Milei, Federico Sturzenegger, said on Friday (Dec 29) that the economic changes already announced by the Argentine president are not even half of what he intends to do. “The renovation project does. A deeper dimension than the reforms themselves; It’s like a reconfiguration of the structure of economic power in Argentina”said Sturzenegger in an interview with Bloomberg at Casa Rosada, in Buenos Aires. When commenting on Milei's desire for change, the economist also stated that he does not remember “someone with so much strength”.

