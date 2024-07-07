Luis Alfonso Petri stated at CPAC that Kirchnerist governments wanted to destroy the Argentine Armed Forces; he expressed support for Ukraine and Israel and reaffirmed his plan to be a NATO partner

Argentina’s Defense Minister Luis Alfonso Petri said that the global left has a tendency to demonize the Armed Forces. Appointed by President Javier Milei (La Libertad Avanza, right), he said that the previous government, led by Peronist Alberto Fernández, worked to destroy the country’s Armed Forces and render them inoperative.

“When it comes to dealing with the Armed Forces, the populist left demonizes them, telling a biased story. But what would become of Argentina and Brazil if there were no Armed Forces that fought for their independence and freedom? That is why we value them and do not demonize or persecute them.”said Petri this Sunday (7.Jul.2024), in a speech during the Cpac (Annual Conference of Conservative Political Action), an event called right-wingpalooza in Balneário Camboriú (SC).

Petri harshly criticized the defense policy of the left-wing Peronist/Kirchnerist governments. He also stated that the Milei government found the Armed Forces in a state of disrepair and that it is investing in new military equipment, because “we are investing in peace”.

“In the previous government, the Armed Forces were treated with disdain. And this had a subsequent consequence: funding. Instead of investing in Armed Forces equipped to defend natural resources, the people, and guarantee national sovereignty and integrity, they defunded them. Basically, they wanted to destroy the Armed Forces and make them inoperative.”

The minister of Milei also endorsed the Argentine government’s support for Ukraine and Israel. He condemned the attacks by Russia and Hamas and stated that the Israeli state has the right to defend itself. Petri also reaffirmed the Argentine government’s plan to become a NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) partner.

“We condemn Hamas’ attack on Israel and defend its right to defend itself. One cannot be neutral against terrorism. Neutrality is complicity. We have decided to participate in the Ukraine peace summit and we seek to have Argentina become a global partner of NATO, because we must guarantee full cooperation between Western countries that defend the values ​​of freedom.”.

CPAC BRAZIL

The event is being held this weekend in Balneário Camboriú, on the coast of Santa Catarina. The organization is by ACU (American Conservative Union) and the YAF (Young Americans for Freedom), in partnership with the Conservative Legal Institute.