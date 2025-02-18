Milei’s defense after encouraging investing in a fraudulent cryptocurrency: “I did not promote it, I spread it”

He has refused to assume responsibilities for those injured by the sudden collapse of that asset and has compared it with a casino players A ghost project and a handful of cryptobros that take millions: the keys to the ‘Libragate’ scandal of Milei

The president of Argentina, Javier Milei, has argued that he “spread” but did not “promote” the cryptocurrency $ Libra after being involved in a scandal after its creators took advantage of their publication to multiply their profits and disappear leaving thousands of attracted investors. Milei’s message was literally this: “Liberal Argentina grows !!! This private project will be dedicated to encourage the growth of the Argentine economy, anchoring small companies and Argentine enterprises. The world wants to invest in Argentina. $ Pound. Long live the fuck … !!! ”.

He has refused to assume responsibilities for the victims of the sudden collapse of that asset, which he has described as “volatility operators” and has compared them with players from a casino. “I have nothing to hide. (…) I did not promote it, I spread it, ”Milei said in an interview with the TN channel.

Milei insisted that he did not make a mistake when publishing last Friday in his account on the X -where he has 3.8 million followers – a message in which he disseminated the project ‘Long live La Libertad Project’, whose axis was the axis was the Marketing of cryptocurrency $ Libra.

Although last Saturday the government said in a statement that the project was developed by the KIP Protocol company, led by Singapurense Julian Peh, Milei said Monday that the idea was presented to him by the American Hayden Mark Davis, head of the Kelsier Ventures firm.

According to Milei, Davis proposed to build a structure that financed entrepreneurs who do not have access to financing, which seemed to him an “interesting tool” and, therefore, gave him “diffusion.” After Milei’s message in X, the value of the cryptoactive shot.

But then, a handful of investors that monopolized most of the asset sold their holdings to high values ​​and collapsed the price.

Milei explained, in an expected interview with TN for his coincidence with the scandal unleashed this weekend following the ‘cryptophiesco’, which, seeing the negative comments on the networks, decided “in doubt” erase his initial message.

“If you go to casino and lose money, what is the claim?”

The president also denied that there are 44,000 people who bought $ Libra and added that “at best” are “nothing more” than 5,000 people with “very remote probabilities that they are Argentines.” These buyers were described as “very specialized” investors, “volatility operators”, who entered the business voluntarily and “knew very well” the risk they were assuming.

“If you go to the casino and lose money, what is the claim? It is a problem among private because the State does not play any role, ”he said to justify this type of speculative operations.

Milei insisted that he worked “in good faith,” insisted that he did not make “any mistake” and that, in any case, he learned the lesson that he must put “filters” and “raise walls” so that any can not approach him person. “They made me a slap,” he said, adding speaking of himself in the third person: “Milei did not take a mango (money) of all this.”

He also explained that he arrived in Davis through Mauricio Novellli, who last October organized a technological investment forum and which he has known “for a long time.” Asked whether Davis committed a scam, Milei just said that this will be determined by Justice, where more than a hundred complaints have already been filed for this case.

#Mileis #defense #encouraging #investing #fraudulent #cryptocurrency #promote #spread