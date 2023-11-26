Minister Diana Mondino met with the Brazilian chancellor, Mauro Vieira, and said she wanted to close an agreement “as soon as possible”

The future chancellor of Argentina, Diana Mondino, appointed by president-elect Javier Milei, recognized this Sunday (Nov 26, 2023) the importance of the Mercosur agreement with the European Union and said she wanted to finalize the negotiations as quickly as possible.

“Before you ask me, we are talking about the importance of signing Mercosur as soon as possible. Mercosur-European Union and eventually with other countries, such as Singapore”he declared after meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mauro Vieira.

The speech signals that Argentina must remain in Mercosur, despite the criticism made to the bloc by Javier Milei during the presidential campaign. He has already said that the country’s relationship with Mercosur is a “encumbrance” economic and that the State “should not intervene in commercial relations”.

According to Mondino, they also talked about the relationship between both countries, citing the importance of the partnership and highlighting that the Milei government’s interest is to maintain closeness with Brazilians.

“The conversation was excellent, very friendly. I believe the main message is that we are brotherly countries, we will continue to be and we have to work hard to make both countries grow”he said.

Asked about Milei’s criticism of the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) before the Argentine election, Mondino said it was necessary to separate ideological criticisms from those of a personal nature. He also declared that there will be separation between the government and the people.

The statement is a nod to the Lula government and came along with an official invitation for the PT member to participate in Milei’s inauguration, on December 10th. The Brazilian government had said that the president would not attend. Now, Vieira stated that he will convey the invitation to Lula.

“I repeat what I have repeated many times in Argentina. Criticism of ideology is one thing and criticism of the person is another. This is totally different. We have to separate the State, from government, from people. The partnership will continue as quickly and as well as we can”said Mondino.

The chancellor said that Milei is inviting all the region’s presidents and anyone else who has shown support for the next Argentine government.

“We invited all the presidents of the region and we also invited many people who expressed support for Argentina. The reception will be excellent for everyone”he declared.

Mondino stated that he had not spoken to Vieira about Argentina’s possible entry into the Brics. He said, however, that the future Milei government does not yet see the advantages of being part of the bloc, but that this could change.

“Until now we don’t understand Brics for Argentina, with all the economic problems we already have, what advantage we would have. On the other hand, if there is [vantagem econômica]we would participate”, declared.

Brics announced, in August, the beginning of the bloc’s expansion process, with the entry of 6 more countries. In addition to Argentina, from January 2024, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Ethiopia and Iran will join the group.

In speech at the Council of the Americas at the time, Milei said that she will not align “with communists”, but with countries linked to the West, such as the United States and Israel.

LETTER FROM MILEI TO LULA

Mondino delivered an invitation (read the full content below) for Lula to participate in Milei’s inauguration, scheduled for December 10th. At the meeting, the foreign ministers discussed bilateral relations between the countries and the negotiations of the agreement between Mercosur and the European Union.

Images of the meeting were published on social media by Itamaraty It is also by the future chancellor.

In the letter, Milei nods to the Brazilian government and asks that the period shared with Lula at the heads of State in both countries be a “fruitful stage of work and the construction of ties that consolidate the role that Argentina and Brazil can and should play in the international community”.

Read the full letter, in Portuguese:

“Dear Mr. President:

“I send this message with the aim of conveying an invitation to join me, on December 10th, in the events that will take place here on the occasion of my presidential inauguration.

“I know that you know and fully appreciate what this moment of transition means for the historical path of the Republic of Argentina, its people and, naturally, for me and the team of collaborators who will accompany me in the next government term.

“Both nations have many challenges ahead and I am convinced that economic, social and cultural change, based on the principles of freedom, will position us as competitive countries in which their citizens will be able to develop their capabilities to the maximum and, thus, choose the future they want.

“We know that our two countries are closely linked by geography and history and, based on this, we wish to continue sharing complementary areas in terms of physical integration, trade and international presence that allow all this joint action to translate, for both sides, into growth and prosperity for Argentines and Brazilians.

“I hope that our time together as presidents and heads of government will be a fruitful stage of work and of building ties that consolidate the role that Argentina and Brazil can and should play in the international community.

“In the hope of meeting you on this next occasion, please accept my greetings with esteem and respect,

“Javier Milei.”

Brazil x Argentina

The election of Javier Milei, on November 19, raised concerns about the future of Brazil-Argentina bilateral relations.

On November 8, Milei called Lula “communist” It is “corrupt”. He said that, as president, he would not meet with the Brazilian. He also accused Lula of interfering in the Argentine electoral campaign and financing part of it. After being elected, however, he moderated his speech. He said that Lula would be “well received” if I wanted to go to his inauguration.

The PT member was rooting for the victory of Peronist Sérgio Massa, who was defeated. This year, Lula received Alberto Fernández 5 times and met Massa twice.

In an interview with Globe published on Monday (20.nov), the special advisor to the Presidency, Celso Amorim, said he thought “very difficult” that Lula will attend Milei’s inauguration, but stated that the country will be represented at the event.

Bolsonaro, on the other hand, was already invited by the libertarian in a video call and confirmed his presence. In addition to former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro, he will take the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), the president of the PL (Liberal Party), Valdemar Costa Netoand the former Secretary of Communication and current advisor to Bolsonaro, Fábio Wajngarten.

