Milei’s chainsaw shoots the collective resignations of doctors

The drainage of essential programs of HIV, tuberculosis and measles fired massive resignations of doctors in the Argentine Ministry of Health. An x -ray that shows a country more vulnerable to epidemiological outbreaks as the effect of the public spending cuts of the Government of Javier Milei. An executive who announced that the National Cancer Institute closes and retires from the World Health Organization.

The crisis began when the management of the Ministry of Health, in charge of Mario Lugones, fired professionals in areas of vaccination and immunoprevenable diseases of the Immunoprevenable Disease Control Directorate (Disei). Among those dismissed are two key experts in measles and hepatitis A, who also played a fundamental role in outbreak monitoring.

It says it deals with guaranteeing the quality, safety and distribution of vaccines throughout the country. It has among its functions respond to emergencies and coordinate actions in case of epidemic. At first, the portfolio that drives Lugones planned to say goodbye to the entire area, that is, eliminate the saying. Finally, 30% of the staff were affected, since the Ministry dismissed 14 people of the 46 who were part of the team.

“Our resignation is an act of medical ethics”

The collective reaction was swift with a wave of resignations. In a statement, professionals from Déii questioned the lack of planning and dismantling by the ultra -rightist government. “We are not going to be part of a ministry in which essential programs cannot respond to the basic obligations marked by law. Our resignation is an act of medical ethics, civic and professional responsibility, and an urgent warning. Public health is not an expense: it is an investment in the life and well -being of the whole society, ”they posed through a letter.

The doctors pointed against “the current decisions that prioritize the adjustment in the short term to the detriment of the prevention and control policies, as well as the way in which the Ministry stigmatizes the workers, accusing them of being part of a ´ a privileged one” ”.

In Argentina, one of the diseases that most worries is measles. At the beginning of February, the health authorities issued an epidemiological alert and invited to complete the schemes of all children. In full increase in cases -there are eight confirmed, of a disease that was not since 2020 -, the two experts in the field are no longer part of the team. This is explained to Eldiario.es infectologist José Barletta, one of the renuncants. “When the measles outbreak was already declared, one of his referents was thrown out and the other specialist now resigned because the conditions to respond to the outbreak in this context are not given.”

Minister Lugones denied that there were collective resignations, nor cuts. “In the last hours, alleged mass renunciations and emptying were announced in the Ministry of Health. This is false, ”he posted. He added: “The resignations presented are political, non -sanitary. They are professionals linked to the previous management who want to empty areas and create an alleged dismantling that does not exist. ”

Barletta exemplifies with his area to deny Lugones. “In the HIV direction in December we were 8 doctors: a specialist in tuberculosis, two hepatologists, four adult infectologists (3 we did management and a third audit of medicines only) and a pediatric infectologist. On December 31 they threw the only specialist in tuberculosis, in January they fired the two hepatologists and one of the adult infectologists. In February we were the only 2 infectologists who did management and there was an infectologist doing drug auditing and a pediatric infectologist. That is, 75% of the doctors were fired or renounced. ”

The infectologist adds that “in the vaccin direction of a total of 13 doctors, 5 resigned, 4 were fired and 2 are licensed. That is to say that 85% of the professionals were fired or resigned. Today there is no one. At a time when cases of hepatitis A increase there is no expert in the field, since on December 31 the only hepatologist was dismissed. In these conditions we could not continue. ”

To the lack of contingency plans, misinformation and Fake News Around vaccines. This cocktail causes a decrease in immunization rates and the return of conditions eradicated in the past, as is the case of measles.

According to a CEPA report (Argentine Political Economy Center), the health government budget was reduced in 2024 by 40% and this resulted in a 92% decrease for the comprehensive HIV response program, sexually transmitted infections, viral hepatitis, tuberculosis and leprosy and one of 45% and 54% for prevention and control programs of transmissible and immunopreven diseases.

Close the National Cancer Institute

As part of the cuts, the National Cancer Institute (INC) will cease to exist, as announced by the Ministry of Health on Thursday afternoon. The announcement on the closure of an institute created 15 years ago during the Government of Cristina Fernández de Kirchner occurs a week after a social networks message was viralized by the head of the National Palliative Care Program in which he denounced that the health portfolio had dismantled him. According to the Government, the INC will be absorbed in the National Directorate of Non -Transmissible Diseases.

In this regard, the former director of the Institute, Daniel Gómez, points out that “we are presented as a simple administrative reorganization, but let’s not fool ourselves: this is a setback in the fight against cancer in Argentina. INC is not a mere bureaucratic office. It is the heart of oncological politics in the country. It has been a strategic center for prevention, early detection, research and access to treatments in a country where cancer is the second cause of death. ”

However, the Milei government insists with the scratch in the health area and has already announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organization, in a mirror of the decision made by the Trump administration.